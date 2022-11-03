Delhi air pollution: Follow THESE dos and don'ts to stay healthy OTHERWISE…

Delhi pollution 2022: As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached severe quality on Thursday morning, a thick envelope of smog was seen in the national capital region and its adjoining areas, leaving the populace once again worried about their health.

Smog is a type of intense air pollution. The word was coined in the early 20th century and is a portmanteau of the words smoke and fog to refer to smoky fog due to its opacity, and odour.The smoke in the air due to industrialization and scenarios like farm fires when merged with fog, especially in winter create smog that comes with a bundle of severe conditions in humans, and animals and has the capability to kill plants. Smog has a direct effect on the respiratory system and skin disorders are a major concern.

With Delhi facing high levels of pollutants in the air, it is time to take some precautions and save yourself from falling ill. To make people aware of ways to tackle this alarming situation and inform them about what to do and what not, ANI talked to Dr Arunesh Kumar, HOD- Pulmonology, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram and here are some tips:

Wear mask

Do not leave your home without wearing N95 masks. It`s very important to check that the mask you`re using fulfils all criteria, and actually works well in preventing exposure. Also, only leave your place if it is absolutely necessary to go out.

Invest in air-purifying plants

Investing in some air purifying plants such as aloe vera, ivy and spider plants that can be placed in the home and at your office desk. There are a lot of indoor plants available in the market that requires really less attention. These plants not only purify the air but also calm your mind.

Stay hydrated

It is very important that you stay well hydrated when the air quality is poor. Ensure that you drink enough water throughout the day or other healthy drinks like coconut water and fresh lime. One can also consume vegetable and fruit juices.

Follow a rich diet

Following a diet that is rich in antioxidants, protein and green vegetables is vital as it helps in providing protection to your body from the harmful effects caused by air pollutants.

Use public transports

Every vehicle on the road releases a lot of CO2 into the air. Compared with driving alone, taking public transportation reduces CO2 emissions, decreases pollutants in the atmosphere and improves air quality.

Don`t smoke

Experts say that one of the most common indoor air pollutants is cigarette smoke. Don`t allow anyone to smoke indoors and support measures to make all public places tobacco-free.

Along with these tips, Dr Arunesh also suggested "not skipping your routine workouts and spending time at the nearby park or garden but do so outside peak pollution hours. Do not burn garbage, especially plastic and other discarded things. Do not select the jam-packed road to drive your vehicle and stay away from locations that are seeing high pollution. Select a healthy lifestyle for your body to be prepared for the harmful effects of smog and pollution."

Meanwhile, with air pollution worsening in the national capital, Delhi authorities halted all construction work and demolition activities till further orders.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality improves.