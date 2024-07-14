Delhi Boy Develops Fatal Lung Disease Due To Exposure To Pigeons: Why It Is Concerning

A new case study of a boy, who developed potentially fatal allergic reactions after prolonged contact with pigeon feathers and droppings, has brought to light severe health risks related to long-term exposure to the bird.

The 11-year-old from east Delhi was brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here with what initially seemed like a routine cough, doctors said in the study. His condition, however, worsened as his respiratory functions declined, they said in a statement.

Medical tests showed lung inflammation and opacities consistent with HP, he said. Opacities refer to areas appearing white on a chest radiograph, when they should be darker.

Dr Saurabh Khanna, Lead Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon shares his expert tips:

How it can cause harm in kids?

Prolonged exposure to pigeon feathers and droppings can cause serious harm in children, particularly by triggering Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis (HP). This condition, also known as bird fancier’s lung, is an inflammatory response in the lungs caused by inhaling organic dust, including bird feathers and droppings. In kids, whose immune systems are still developing, the reaction can be more severe. The inhaled particles can cause the immune system to react aggressively, leading to inflammation, scarring of lung tissues, and a significant decline in respiratory function. This can result in chronic coughing, difficulty breathing, and in severe cases, long-term lung damage or even a potentially fatal situation if not treated promptly. Children are particularly vulnerable as their respiratory systems are more sensitive, and they may not be able to communicate symptoms effectively, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

What precautions to take?

To prevent Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis and other health issues related to exposure to pigeons, several precautions should be taken, especially in households with children. First, reduce or eliminate direct contact with pigeons and their habitats. This includes keeping windows and balconies clean and free of bird droppings and feathers. Use bird netting or other barriers to prevent pigeons from roosting near living areas. Ensure that children do not play in areas where pigeons frequent. Regular cleaning and maintenance of living spaces to remove dust and potential allergens are crucial. If pigeons are a common presence in the vicinity, consider using air purifiers with HEPA filters to reduce airborne particles indoors. Additionally, educating children about the risks of playing with or near pigeons and their droppings can help prevent accidental exposure. If symptoms such as persistent coughing or difficulty breathing occur, seek medical advice promptly to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.