Diabetes And Poor Brain Health: How High Blood Sugar Could Lead To Poor Neurological Function

It's difficult to live with underlying lifestyle diseases like diabetes. To control blood sugar levels while maintaining a healthy lifestyle, some rules must be followed. Additionally, co-morbidities can occasionally increase a person's chance of developing additional health conditions.

Dr Shailesh Rohatgi, Prof & HOD, Dept Of Neurology, DPU Private Super Specialty Pune shares the impact diabetes has on neurological functioning in human beings.

"It is a major risk factor for atherosclerosis (deposition of fat in the blood vessels) causing increased risk of stroke. It can involve the eyes causing early cataracts and retinopathy which may lead to blindness. Other than strokes it is the commonest cause for involvement of nerves called diabetic neuropathy," says Dr Shailesh.



Diabetes and Brain Health

Diabetic neuropathy usually involves the nerves which carry sensation from the body to the spinal cord. The patient may complain of numbness and tingling which usually starts in both lower limbs in the toes and then spreads upwards till the thigh, then both hands and forearms in a pattern called “glove and stocking”.

The patient may also have a loss of joint position causing difficulty in walking. Sometimes instead of tingling and numbness, patients may experience pins and needle sensations in their feet and later upper limbs. Diabetic neuropathy can involve both sensory and motor nerves in which, along with sensory symptoms, patients experience weakness in the ankle and foot.

Other patterns of involvement are that of a single nerve or asymmetrical multiple nerves. Less often there may be pain and wasting of muscles in the front of the thigh which can be associated with constitutional symptoms like weight loss and fever.

Impact of High Blood Sugar on Brain Function

"Apart from this diabetes can also involve our autonomic nervous system which controls our internal organs. The patient may feel giddy on standing due to postural fall of blood pressure, constipation or diarrhoea, erectile dysfunction and bladder symptoms," says Dr Shailesh.

Autonomic neuropathy usually happens in long-standing diabetes. The basic pathology for the involvement of nerves is either a direct effect on nerve nutrition or may be involvement of blood vessels supplying the nerve. Diabetic myopathy is the involvement of muscles causing weakness.

Tips To Manage Diabetes Regularly

To prevent complications of diabetes patients should have good control of blood sugar levels and investigations like blood sugar fasting and after food, glycosylated hemoglobin should be periodically done.

Diet control is very important, not only restricting intake of carbohydrates but also calories should be cut down.

Regular physical activity like aerobic exercises should be done. Drug compliance should be excellent. Most of the adults have non-insulin dependent diabetes which can be managed with oral drugs, diet control and exercise.

A significant risk factor for cognitive impairment is high blood sugar levels. People can lower their risk of getting these illnesses and protect their brain health by eating a nutritious diet and exercising regularly.

Speak with your healthcare professional if you are worried about having high blood sugar levels to discuss how to control them while maintaining good cognitive function.