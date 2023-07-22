Diabetes: Healthy Foods To Include In Your Monsoon Diet For High Blood Sugar Management

Diabetes is currently seen as a lifestyle condition, since an increasing number of people get diabetes as a result of sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits. Let's explain the causes of diabetes in plain words. The hormone insulin, which turns sugar into energy, either acts insufficiently or improperly to induce diabetes or increased blood sugar levels.

The four most important pillars of diabetes management are correct medication- insulin/oral hypoglycemic drugs, dietary management, having a good physical activity regimen, and regularly monitoring your parameters- home/self-blood glucose monitoring and lab tests as prescribed by your treating physician.

Ms Upasana Sharma, Head Dietician, Max Hospital- Gurugram shares the list of healthy foods that people with diabetes must have in their monsoon diet.



cre Trending Stories

Diabetes Management and Diet

Diabetes management relies heavily on diet control. Increased consumption of dietary fibre, monounsaturated fats, protein, and decreased consumption of carbs may result in a significant improvement in glycemic control and a reduction in the need for insulin or other hypoglycemic medications.

According to experts, adopting this regimen might help newly diagnosed diabetics reverse their condition.

As a result of the pandemic, diabetes people are more likely to get infections, especially respiratory infections. To make matters worst, the monsoon season will likely make the condition worse by causing bacterial and fungal infections.

Diabetes-friendly Foods to Include in Monsoon Diet

Ms Upasana suggests that there are certain foods which are supposed to be avoided this season to keep your blood sugar levels stable.

Here is a list of foods to add and avoid in your diabetic diet:

To Include:

- Fluid: Nariyal paani, nimbu paani, herbal tea, soups.

- Seaonal fruits: Jamun, pear, plum, peaches etc.

- Vegetables: Bottle gourd (ghiya), Ridge gourd (tori), Indian round gourd (Tinda), cucumbers, tomato, beans, lady finger.

- Spices: Turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon (dal-chini), cardamom (elaichi), nutmeg (jaiphal).

- Probiotics: Yogurt, kefir, kombucha, sauerkraut, pickles, miso, tempeh, kimchi, sourdough bread and some cheeses.

- Home made food

To Avoid:

- Fried food and junk

- Outside food

- Seafood/ excess of non-veg

- Salted or sugary

- Raw food

- Packaged or processed foods

So if you want to enjoy the rains while staying fit and healthy, include these healthy yet tasty snacks in your diet.

Healthy Monsoon Snacks for Diabetic People

- Squeezed dhokla

- Multi millet bhel

- Matar kebab

- Peanut paneer satay

- Jowar Upma

- Ragi idli

- Green moong dal pancake

- Green chick pea chaat

Having a proper and balanced diet is crucial, in addition to taking the right medications and administering insulin injections as needed.

By simply adhering to the simple tips provided here, you can stay healthy during monsoon, avoid diseases and medical conditions, and at the same time keep your blood sugar levels under control.