Diabetes Management: 5 Fibre-Rich Foods To Help Control Blood Sugar Levels This Season

High blood sugar control: Macronutrients are foods that your body requires to function effectively, create energy, and prevent disease. They comprise fibre, protein, carbs, lipids, and more. Even though they are all vital, fibre is regarded as one of the most important macronutrients you may require.

After all, it is the most organic and effective approach to maintaining a healthy weight while also maintaining the integrity of your digestive system. Here, we'll discuss the best foods that are high in fibre so you can benefit from all of their health advantages.

Blood sugar control is essential for general health, particularly for those with diabetes. Consuming meals high in fibre can be very advantageous. Several particular foods can help regulate blood sugar levels in the Indian setting, where traditional cuisine frequently highlights healthy grains and legumes.



Here are five high-fibre foods that can be included in an Indian diet to aid in blood sugar management:

Pulses (whole sprouts)

Pulses, like moong, rajma, chawli (cowpea), etc. are high in fibre, aiding weight management, blood sugar control, & cholesterol reduction. They also contain resistant starch which regulates post-meal blood sugar, prevents hypoglycemia, & lowers blood sugar.

Green leafy vegetables

Fibre-rich leafy greens like spinach, cabbage, methi, beetroot greens, etc. offer essential nutrients & antioxidants which help manage blood sugar levels.

Whole grains

Choose whole grains like atta, jowar, bajra, brown rice, whole wheat bread or pasta, etc. over refined grains. These fibre-rich options help stabilize blood sugar levels & are suitable for individuals with prediabetes & diabetes.

Nuts & seeds

Fibre-rich nuts and seeds like chia, flax, sesame, almonds, walnuts, etc. are heart-healthy options for individuals with prediabetes & diabetes. They prevent blood sugar spikes.

Fruits

Opt for fibre-rich fruits with a low glycemic index for diabetes management. Enjoy guava, berries, apples, etc. & citrus fruits like oranges, mosambi (sweet lime), etc. to stabilize blood sugar levels & benefit from their immunity-boosting properties.

Including these high-fibre foods in your diet will help you control your blood sugar levels. Maintaining an active lifestyle and a regular exercise plan also helps to regulate blood sugar.

It is feasible to improve blood sugar management and live a healthy life with the appropriate food and lifestyle choices.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)