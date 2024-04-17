Diabetes Management: 7 Tips For Healthy Lifestyle And Preventing Complications, Expert Shares

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic condition that is marked by increased blood glucose (also known as blood sugar). If diabetes is not managed, it can eventually lead to catastrophic damage to the kidneys, heart, nerves, eyes, and kidneys. A recent study published by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation and the Indian Council of Medical Research carried some disturbing news. According to it, India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in the pre-diabetes stages.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common is type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn't make enough insulin. "Type 1 diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin by itself," the WHO website mentions.

Diabetes demands a vigilant approach to care, but the effort is invaluable, as careful management can significantly reduce the risk of severe complications. Here's a comprehensive guide shared by Dr David Chandy, Consultant, Endocrinology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai which can help in managing diabetes effectively:

1. Make a commitment to managing your diabetes:

- Educate yourself about the condition.

- Incorporate healthy eating and regular physical activity into your routine.

- Maintain a healthy weight.

- Monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and follow your healthcare provider's instructions for managing them.

- Take medications as prescribed.

2. Quit smoking:

Smoking increases the risk of type 2 diabetes and complications such as reduced blood flow, heart disease, stroke, and nerve damage.

3. Keep your blood pressure and cholesterol under control:

- High blood pressure and cholesterol can lead to heart disease and other serious conditions.

- Follow a healthy diet, limit salt and fat intake, avoid excess alcohol, and exercise regularly.

- Your healthcare provider may prescribe medication if needed.

4. Schedule regular physicals and eye exams:

- Have diabetes checkups two to three times a year, along with your yearly physical and eye exams.

- Check for signs of complications and other medical issues.

- Examine your feet for any problems.

5. Keep your vaccines up to date:

- Get a flu vaccine yearly to prevent complications.

- Consider pneumonia and hepatitis B vaccines based on your age and health condition.

6. Pay attention to your feet:

- Wash your feet daily, dry them gently, and moisturize them.

- Check your feet for any issues and consult your doctor if needed.

- Avoid going barefoot.

7. Manage stress:

- Stress can impact your diabetes care routine.

- Set limits, prioritize tasks, and learn relaxation techniques.

- Get enough sleep and stay positive.