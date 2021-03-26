Did you know these measures, diet can help prevent hair loss in women?

This International women’s month, Zee News took an initiative to spread awareness about hair loss at a young age. Hair is considered to be a ‘crowning glory’ that adds to people’s personality and style. However, poor diet, quality of water, lack of maintenance and age take a toll on your hair health.

Losing approximately 50-100 strands of hair a day is no big deal but thinning hair and excessive hair shedding at a younger age is an alarming situation that needs immediate attention. In this session, our host Richa holds a conversation around hair health and prevention of hair fall with an expert panel of the country's renowned consultant dermatologist.

The panel includes Dr. Mukherjee from Bangalore, Dr. Pujary from Mumbai, Dr. Hema Pant from Delhi and Dr. Balpande from Nagpur.