Digestive Disorders and Remedies

In today's world people are not very cautious about the food that they consume which leads to many problems including digestive problems.In the fast paced world of today, people give least priority to the food or rather the right quality and nutritional value and timings of food. Processed foods and eating out has become the norm. This has led to not only obesity and hypertension but a very common ailment broadly called chronic and perpetual digestive disorder. This disorder starts with minor issues like bloating, lack of appetite, irregular bowel syndrome and mild stomach pain but finally leads to sometimes fatal Peptic ulcers and colon cancer. This is easily avoidable with lifestyle changes and intelligent and informed eating habits.

The common symptoms of Digestive Problems are -

- Constipation

- Heartburn

- Hiccups

- Indigestion

- Pain in the belly

- Vomiting

The usual reasons for Digestive Problems are -

- You don’t have a fibre rich diet

- You don’t exercise enough

- You have travelling frequently or made changes in your routine

- You have been consuming a lot of dairy products

- You have been taking a lot of stress lately

How the avoid Digestive Problems -

Here are a few things that you do to avoid Digestive Problems -

- Maintain a healthy diet which is rich with fibre and nutrients

- Stop overeating

- Exercise everyday

- Include fruits and vegetables in your diet

- Cut down on dairy products

- Have proper sleep of 7 to 8 hours

- Drink sufficient water

- Avoid junk food

Home remedies for Digestive Problems

Here are some home remedies for Digestive Problems -

- Peppermint Tea - it will help in soothing your stomach

- Chamomile Tea - it is used to help with reducing stomach acid

- Ginger - helps in reducing the acid being formed in the stomach

- Lemon Water - it helps to neutralise the stomach acid and improves digestion

- Fennel seeds - it helps with bloating and nausea

Maintaining a good digestion is important as our body requires the essential nutrients like vitamins, fats, carbohydrates, proteins, minerals and water to function properly and to stay fit. Our digestive systems break these nutrients into small parts which provide growth and energy to us. This is why it is important to maintain a healthy digestive system.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)