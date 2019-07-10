close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
matcha tea

Drinking Japanese Matcha tea reduces anxiety

According to the researchers, the tea's calming effects are due to mechanisms that activate dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, both of which are closely related to anxious behaviour.

Drinking Japanese Matcha tea reduces anxiety
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

Tokyo; Are you leading a highly stressful life? Worry not, Japanese Matcha tea will come to your rescue as researchers have found it to have various health benefits, such as reducing anxiety.

Published in the Journal of Functional Foods, the study done on mice found that anxious behaviour in the rodents reduced after consuming Matcha powder or Matcha extract.

According to the researchers, the tea's calming effects are due to mechanisms that activate dopamine D1 receptors and serotonin 5-HT1A receptors, both of which are closely related to anxious behaviour.

"Although further epidemiological research is necessary, the results of our study show that Matcha, which has been used as a medicinal agent for many years, may be quite beneficial to the human body," said study lead author Yuki Kurauchi from Kumamoto University in Japan.

"We hope that our research into Matcha can lead to health benefits worldwide," Kurauchi added.

For the study, the researchers conducted an "elevated plus maze" test -- an anxiety test for rodents -- and found that anxiety in mice was reduced after consuming Matcha powder or Matcha extract. 

In addition, when the anxiolytic activity of different Matcha extracts were evaluated, a stronger effect was found with the extract derived using 80 per cent ethanol in comparison to the extract derived from only hot water. 

Matcha is the finely ground powder of new leaves from shade-grown (90 per cent shade) Camellia sinensis green tea bushes.

Tags:
matcha teaAnxietyStressJapan
Next
Story

Novel system uses turmeric to stop cancer cell growth

Must Watch

PT7M1S

Watch: Satte Pe Satta, 10th July, 2019