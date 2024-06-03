Educating About The Symptoms, Diagnosis, And Management Of PCOS

PCOS is a complex endocrine disorder characterized by an imbalance of reproductive hormones, which can lead to a range of symptoms and health complications. It is most commonly diagnosed in women aged between 15 to 44, including women in their 20s and 30s who struggle to conceive.

While the exact cause of PCOS remains unknown, genetics and environmental factors are believed to play significant roles. The elevated levels of androgens and insulin in women with PCOS indicate that the cause is hormonal, although it is unknown how and why this imbalance develops in certain individuals.

D.r Smita B Kalappa, MBBS, MS OBGY, DNB(OBG), MRCOG(UK), Fellowship in Gynecological Endoscopy (ICOG) shares about the symptoms, diagnosis, and management of PCOS

Symptoms of PCOS

The symptoms of PCOS can vary widely among women, but the most common include:

● Women with PCOS may experience irregular menstrual cycles or have fewer than eight periods a year. Some women may stop having a menstrual cycle altogether.

● High levels of androgens can result in physical signs such as excess facial and body hair, severe acne, and male-pattern baldness.

● Weight gain or difficulty losing weight.

● Darkened skin often occurs along neck creases, in the groin, and underneath the breasts.

● Small, excess flaps of skin typically appear in the armpits or neck area.

● Enlarged ovaries containing numerous small fluid-filled sacs are a hallmark of PCOS. These follicles can be detected via ultrasound.

● PCOS is one of the leading causes of infertility due to irregular ovulation or anovulation.

● Women diagnosed with PCOS are more likely to experience mood fluctuation, depression, and anxiety. For some women, it may worsen around their menstrual cycle.

Diagnosing PCOS typically involves a combination of medical history, physical examination, and various tests as there is no single test to diagnose PCOS. Hormone levels can be measured to check for elevated androgens, thyroid function, and insulin levels. These tests help rule out other conditions that might cause similar symptoms. An ultrasound can reveal the presence of polycystic ovaries, though not all women with PCOS have visible cysts.

Tips to Manage PCOS

Treatment for PCOS usually starts with lifestyle changes that can help alleviate symptoms and reduce the risk of long-term complications such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and endometrial cancer. Here are some tips to follow:

● A balanced diet low in refined carbohydrates and rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables can help manage weight and reduce insulin resistance.

● Regular physical activity can improve insulin sensitivity, help with weight management, and enhance overall well-being.

● To reduce androgen levels, regulate menstrual cycles, and alleviate symptoms like acne and excess hair growth, birth control pills can be helpful. Metformin can improve insulin sensitivity and can help with weight management and ovulation. It is advised to take the medications by consulting your doctor.

● For women trying to conceive, fertility medications such as clomiphene citrate or letrozole can stimulate ovulation. In vitro fertilization (IVF) may be considered if other treatments fail.

Early detection and personalised treatment plan is crucial to prevent damage to the heart, liver, pancreas, reproductive system, mental wellness, and more. Talk to your doctor about any new or worsening PCOS symptoms, such as painful cramping during periods, exhaustion, thinning hair, excess hair, acne, weight gain, moodiness, heavy or irregular periods, or difficulty conceiving.



