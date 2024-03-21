Empowering Girls To Speak Up Against Sexual Abuse And Staying Safe From Paedophiles: 7 Tips From Psychologist

In a shocking incident in the Muradnagar area of Uttar Pradesh, after a Class 6 female student aged 13 fainted following a severe stomach ache, a doctor's diagnosis revealed she was pregnant. Following further investigations, the girl revealed that the accused - a 20-year-old neighbour - visited their home for months during her father's absence. He then raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone, the police said.

As horrible as the incident is, what's worse is that it's not an exception. Every other day, incidents of rape and abuse against women, including minor girls, get reported, while many more go unreported. In many cases, girls - internalising a sense of shame from society and due to unfavourable situations at home - do not confide in their parents if any untoward incident occurs with them. However, experts point out that empowering girls to speak up is essential. Dr Munia Bhattacharya, Consultant - Psychologist Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, shares her views.

Fighting Sexual Abuse: How To Help Girls Stand Up For Themselves

In a world where sexual abuse remains a pervasive threat, empowering girls to speak up and stay safe is paramount, Dr Munia Bhattacharya points out. As a psychologist specialising in child development and trauma, the doctor says she recognises the critical importance of fostering an environment where girls feel empowered to assert their boundaries and seek help when needed. In this article, she outlines the essential dos and don'ts for encouraging girls to speak up against sexual abuse, strategies for keeping them safe from paedophiles, and methods for raising awareness without instilling fear.

1. Create A Supportive Environment At Home: Encouraging girls to speak up against sexual abuse begins with creating a safe and supportive environment. Foster open communication, educate them about their bodies and boundaries, and teach them about consent. Listen attentively, validate their feelings, and refrain from victim-blaming.

2. Teach Girls To Trust Their Instincts: Empowering girls to trust their instincts and seek help when uncomfortable empowers them to assert their agency in challenging situations.

3. Don't Be Dismissive: Avoid dismissing their concerns, pressuring them to disclose before they're ready, or using fear tactics that may traumatise or deter them from seeking help.



4. Do NOT Victim-Blame: Victim-blaming and minimising the seriousness of the issue must also be avoided to maintain a supportive atmosphere.

5. Monitor Online Activities, Teach Them To Say 'NO': Keeping girls safe from paedophiles involves a multifaceted approach. Educating them about boundaries, online safety, and healthy relationships is essential. Monitor their online activities and teach them to say no to unwanted advances assertively.

6. Raise Awareness Without Making Them Scared: Being vigilant about your daughter's social interactions and whereabouts without instilling unnecessary fear is vital. Raising awareness without inducing fear requires sensitivity and age-appropriate communication. Empowering messages about rights, boundaries, and personal agency can be delivered positively.

7. Instil Confidence: Reassuring girls that they can always come forward with concerns and providing practical safety strategies, such as buddy systems and emergency contacts, helps instil confidence without instigating fear.

"In conclusion, empowering girls to speak up against sexual abuse and staying safe from paedophiles requires a comprehensive approach that balances support, education, and awareness. By implementing these strategies, we can create a safer environment where girls feel empowered to assert their boundaries and seek help when needed," says Dr Bhattacharya.