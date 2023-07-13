Guilt-Free Pakoras: 5 Waist-Friendly Recipes For Your Rainy Day Cravings

Pakoras and tea — Isn’t this the perfect food combination during monsoon? People are often seen enjoying scrumptious deep-fried pakoras and sipping some tea while sitting on their balconies or near their windows, watching and enjoying the rain outside. While these crispy fritters satisfy cravings, they are not healthy, as they are deep-fried. But fret not, because there is a way to enjoy these tasty fritters and yet not compromise on health. Instead of deep-frying them in oil, they can be made in an air fryer, which requires minimal or no oil.

So, here are 5 low-calorie pakora recipes:

1) Air-fried palak pakoras

Recipe:

Wash the spinach and slice it into small pieces.

Make a batter of gram flour and add the chopped spinach to it.

Add spices like red chilli powder, salt, garam masala, etc. and mix it.

Make small-shaped pakoras and place the pieces inside the air fryer.

Add some chaat masala to top it up.

2) Cottage cheese (paneer) pakoras

Recipe:

Cut the cottage cheese into the shape of pakoras.

For the batter, add some salt, water, mixed herbs, paprika, garlic powder, and cornflour.

Mix the batter and add the cubes of cottage cheese to it.

Once the cubes are properly coated with the batter, bake them on a baking sheet covered with parchment paper.

3) Baked cauliflower pakoras

Recipe:

Cut the cauliflower into perfect shapes.

To make the batter, add some salt, water, gram flour, and spices, and then mix it.

Cover the cauliflower with the batter and place the pieces in an air fryer or oven.

Enjoy the crispy and crunchy cauliflower with a sauce of your choice.

4) Pan-grilled mixed vegetable pakoras

Recipe:

Add 1 egg, cornflour, salt, spices, and some herbs to a bowl and mix it well.

Cut vegetables of your choice and mix them with the batter that you just prepared.

Add some oil to a preheated pan and add the batter.

Spread the batter over the pan and cook it by flipping it on both sides.

Serve along with a yogurt dip.

5) Non-fried crispy onion pakoras

Recipe:

Take some onions and cut them into round pieces.

For the batter, add some salt, water, gram flour, cornflour, and red chilli powder and mix them well.

Add the onions to the batter and then fry it in an air fryer for 10–15 minutes.

Enjoy the scrumptious pakoras with green chutney.