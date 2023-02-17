Exclusive: 5 Tips to Ensure Healthy Skin After Menopause Strikes the Clock

New Delhi: Women deal with Menopause which comes with a lot of changes - physically and mentally. It triggers a decline in estrogen level which is responsible for decreased collagen production, increased fine lines and wrinkles, thinner hair, dryness of skin, increased facial hair, acne and sunspots. Besides hot flashes, irregular periods, and sweating among other things, skin also undergoes a lot many changes.

Ageing is a normal process and menopause is a part of it. Dermatologists can't turn the clock back but there are certain ways in which your skin can look and feel better. Here are a few tips by Dr Neha Sharma, Dermatologist Founder, Estique clinic, Gurugram that you can incorporate to deal with various skin changes that you can face after menopause.

1) Estrogen receptors in the skin play a role in sebum production, which keeps the skin lubricated hence drop in the estrogen level is responsible for dryness. One of the ways to combat dryness is to stay moisturised. Drink at least 2-3 litres of water every day. Use a creamy cleanser instead of the foaming one with alpha or beta hydroxy acids. Use a thick moisturiser loaded with peptides, ceramides, cholesterol and fatty acids. Products containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and centella asiatica significantly improve skin hydration.

Hyaluronic acid is a super ingredient for attracting and holding moisture in the skin. It can hold upto 1000 times more its weight in water. If the skin is extremely dry you can include a little face oil in your night skincare regime.

2) Collagen is a protein in the body that promotes the appearance of strong, youthful skin. As we age and during menopause, collagen production slows, leading to skin sagging and the loss of plump, youthful-looking skin. Stimulating collagen production can help fight sagging skin. Topically you can boost collagen by incorporating retinol in your skincare regime. The other way of improving collagen is by making your diet rich in Vitamin C, antioxidants, omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, and Vitamin A.

Various in clinic procedures can help in improving sagging, fine lines and wrinkles.

3) Wearing sunscreen daily is essential for healthy skin no matter your age or skin type. During menopause, however, protecting your skin from the sun is an especially important part of your daily skincare because skin cancer and precancerous growths increase during menopause. In addition to reducing the risk of cancer, SPF can help reduce age spots and wrinkles as well as prevent new ones from forming.

4) Estrogen levels can also switch up hair growth on the face, like the chin, jawline and above the lip. Waxing may be an option but if your skin becomes too thin for waxing, it can tear or bleed. In that case, to remove unwanted hair, we can do laser hair removal for dark hair, and electrolysis for grey hair.

5) Adult acne is also extremely common during menopause. In this case each case needs to be evaluated and treatment has to be planned accordingly.