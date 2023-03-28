Charcoal Toothpaste: Myths Vs Facts - Should You Go For It? What Experts Say

By Viren Khuller



Charcoal toothpaste has gained immense popularity in recent years, with many people claiming that it can whiten teeth and provide other oral health benefits. However, there is a lot of misinformation surrounding charcoal toothpaste and its effectiveness. In this article, we will explore the myth about charcoal toothpaste and whether it really works in teeth whitening or not.

Charcoal Toothpaste: Ingredients And Use

Charcoal toothpaste contains activated charcoal as an active ingredient. Activated charcoal is a form of carbon that has been treated with oxygen to make it highly porous, which enables it to absorb toxins and impurities. The idea behind using activated charcoal in toothpaste is that it can absorb stains and bacteria from the teeth, resulting in whiter-looking teeth and improved oral health.

Activated charcoal absorbs the stain from the outer surfaces of the teeth. This stain-removal process gives a whitening effect. Activated charcoal has a natural ability to absorb and neutralize odors, which can help to freshen breath and reduce bad breath. The antibacterial properties of activated charcoal can help to detoxify the mouth and reduce the build-up of harmful bacteria and toxins.

Tips To Use A Charcoal Toothpaste

Some tips while using charcoal toothpaste:

Choose an ultra super soft toothbrush with charcoal toothpaste. Look for fluoride content in the toothpaste. Fluoride will help to make your enamel strong. Use gentle pressure, and avoid over-brushing.

Well, there are studies being conducted to check whether toothpaste absorbs stains from the teeth's enamel or if it just scrubs the teeth's surface and also its long-term effect on the enamel. However, it's important to use it in moderation and follow the instructions on the packaging. It is advised to consult with a dentist or dental professional before using any new oral care product.

(Disclaimer: Viren Khuller is Director at STIM Oral Care. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)