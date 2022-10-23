EXCLUSIVE: Diwali 2022 health issues- 5 Common health problems that occur during the festive season

Diwali 2022 Health issues: Diwali festivities are in full swing and with the card parties lot of sweets, snacks and drinks are passed along that are difficult to resist. While all these things plus the simmering chill in the weather add to the beauty of Diwali, overeating and smog can lead to health issues which can put you out of the festive mood so it is important to be careful of our daily activities. Although Dr Farah Ingale, Senior consultant Physician & Diabetologist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai comments, "Do not miss the fun of the festivals by sacrificing your happiness instead use healthy options like home-cooked meals, eating in moderation in smaller portions, limiting alcohol can keep common health problems at bay."

Diwali 2022: 5 common health problems that people encounter during festivals

Speaking to Zee News English, Dr Farah shared the following problems:

1. Digestive issues

Social gatherings are a quintessential part of Diwali and with it comes tasty snacks and lovely sweets. Exchanging gifts and visiting family and friends gets you up every morning because you get to dress up in beautiful outfits every day. All these happy events are accompanied by overindulgence because honestly who can resist those Kaju katlis and gulab jamuns?

However, these episodes of overeating can cause gastrointestinal problems which can cause acid reflux and generic acidity. Overeating can result in multiple uncomfortable sensations like vomiting, bloating, and food poisoning if you choose to eat outdoors. There is a strong chance of headaches as well considering hyper-acidity.

2. Bad sleep hygiene

Due to the repeated social gathering with no time boundation, people prefer staying up late at night talking, dancing and celebrating which disrupts our sleep cycle. Irregular sleep can take a toll on your health and can also lead to a bad mood. Lack of proper sleep causes problems of the heart and of the brain which can further lead to serious health conditions if prolonged.

3. Festive heart syndrome

With all the festive cleaning, organizing, decorating and cooking, excessive physical activity occurs which can put pressure on the heart. The sudden and extreme physical movement puts pressure on the heart which when topped with eating too much fried foods can cause heart attacks in many cases. This occurrence is called the festive heart syndrome.

4. High blood pressure

Drinks whether alcoholic or not must be taken in moderation and never on an empty stomach, this can cause fluctuations in your blood sugar AND blood-pressure levels. If you are diabetic or hypertensive, you must avoid alcohol at any cost!

A lot of people will be socially smoking this festive season, meeting friends in social gatherings makes many of us do what everyone is doing and this can cause health problems too significant to ignore.

5. Breathing problem

Air pollution has already set itself in the air and it is only going to get worse from here, especially in the Delhi-NCR region. People who are asthmatic or suffer from other breathing problems experience serious discomfort and sometimes have to rush to the ER in case of emergency.

Noise pollution too is on the rise during this time with loud music and firecrackers, causing not just humans but animals to suffer as well.

Tips to overcome these issues

- Take smaller portions while eating.

- Include high fibre-rich items like leafy vegetables, fresh fruits and nuts.

- Keep yourself hydrated, and drink a minimum of 4 litres of water.

- Avoid overeating.

- Sleep for 6-8 hours for a better mood and even better health.

- Physical activity for 30 minutes every day, as simple as walking is good for health.

- Limit alcohol and avoid aerated drinks with empty calories.

- Make no sudden lifestyle changes like eating excessively and then working out.

It is advisable to consume baked snacks and sugar-free sweets but Dr Farah says, "If avoiding sweets and fried food is too much for you to practise during Diwali then remember to take these items in moderation and also span it over the course of the day".

Happy Diwali to all.