EXCLUSIVE: Diwali 2022 food guide - Control blood sugar and weight with THESE sweets and snacks

Diwali 2022 healthy food: What's a festival without good food? And in India, sweets and snacks are an essential part of all celebrations, and Diwali is no different. While they satisfy our taste buds, festive binging can lead to health issues after some days, so it's essential to be cautious. But does this mean we have to say no to all our favourite food items? No! Dr Swati Bhushan, Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, shares, "Sweets and snacks are an essential part of Diwali celebrations and should be enjoyed to make the festive season memorable. If prepared with healthy ingredients and by following healthy cooking practices, consumed in moderation, and healthy choices are made, blood sugar, weight and cholesterol level will remain regulated."

Diwali 2022: What are the healthy alternatives for sweets?

Talking to Zee News English, Dr Bhushan gave the following advice:

- Prepare sweets at home with whole grains like whole wheat, buckwheat, ragi, quinoa, millets, bajra, jowar etc.

- Daals and pulses can also be used to prepare sweets and this will add protein to the diet.

- Almonds, walnuts flaxseeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds - can be added in limited quantities to get the benefit of omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients.

- Sugar can be avoided as they add empty calories and can be substituted with dates (khajur), black currant, anjeer - these have immese nutritional benefits.

- Cut down on ghee and butter.

- Use a limited quantity of refined oil and use methods like steaming, baking or roasting, rather than deep frying.

Pointing out the fact that Indian sweets are full of fats and that deep frying can make them worse, Dr Bhushan says, "In case you just can't avoid sweets, go for non-fried ones instead of fried ones, and remember to have them in moderation."

Dos and don'ts of Diwali binging

Dr Swati Bhushan mentions these important points:

- If you can't avoid high-calorie sweets, have them in small quantities; avoid overeating!

- Keep yourself well hydrated. Water flushes out toxins from the body, suppresses appetite naturally and helps the body to metabolise stored fats.

- Have fruits and veggies as they are rich in antioxidants and will protect your body from harmful free radicals produced from fried food and unhealthy snacks.

Diwali 2022: Tips for diabetics

To keep yourself safe from weight gain and blood sugar fluctuation, Dr Bhushan suggests:

- Avoid fasting and feasting. Stick to your regular, healthy meal pattern with fixed meal timing.

- If sweets had to be had, have a small quantity which is made of sugar substitute.

- Stay away from maida, cornflour and rice flour as they are digested quickly.

- Keep eating fruits and vegetables - they have fibre and protein that will counter the harmful effects of festive snacks and sweets.

What are the harmful effects of sugar?

"Consumption of too much sugar can reflect after the festive season in the form of indigestion, constipation, weight gain, raised blood sugar levels, raised triglyceride levels, skin troubles like acne, and inflammation in our body. To conclude, control your portion size and choose wisely," says Dr Bhushan.

