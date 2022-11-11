Exclusive: Don't ignore THESE alarming signs of Diabetes, Fatigue or increased thirst - Tips to control, prevent it!

World Diabetes Day 2022, Signs and Symptoms of Diabetes: Diabetes mellitus, also referred to as diabetes in general usage, is a chronic health condition in which the body does not produce adequate insulin or respond normally to insulin, causing blood sugar levels to be abnormally high. It affects how the body turns food into energy. Early signs may occur when blood sugar levels become atypically elevated in the body. The symptoms can appear early, but one may not always recognize them. Since the recognition of early signs varies depending on the type of diabetes. With type 1 diabetes, the warning signs are severe and can occur quickly, within a few days or weeks. With type 2 diabetes, the warning signs are mild and can occur quite late, until it causes long-term damage. Typically, type 2 diabetes is far more common than type 1 diabetes. Dr Akash Garg, Internal Medicine Specialist & Diabetologist, Shalby Hospitals Mohali lists out some early symptoms of the condition which should not be ignored:

Diabetes early alarming indicators include:

· Increased Urination – Polyuria Polyuria occurs when the body urinates more frequently and in large amounts than normal. It occurs when one has excess levels of sugar in the blood

· Excessive Thirst – Polydipsia Polydipsia occurs when increased thirst and fluid intake compensate for the loss of fluids from increased urination

· Increased Hunger – Polyphagia Polyphagia occurs when increased appetite compensates for the loss of glucose and fluids from the body

· Excessive Fatigue - Fatigue is the result of dehydration from urine as well as fluctuation in blood sugar levels

· Blurry Vision - Changing fluid levels in the body could lead to swelling of the eyes. Hence, the lens changes shape and fails to focus resulting in a drop in sharp vision

· Nausea and Vomiting - A variety of reasons related to blood sugar and digestive issues cause diabetes-related nausea

A healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of the prevention of diabetes. Prior to seeking medical attention, one must focus on how to control it.

· Healthy Nutrition Nutrition is the central part of healthy living. Increased fiber intake with good carbohydrates, with cutting down on sugar is the key

· Increased Physical Activities

Staying active helps the cells react to insulin more effectively and lower the blood sugar levels

· Weight Loss

If the person is obese, losing 7% of the body weight can lower the risk of the disease

Being aware of the signs early saves long-term damage to the body. Since alarming signs can convert into early prevention of chronic disease. The aim is not to be at the mercy of the body, but rather to take charge and control the body to keep it healthy.