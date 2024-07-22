Exclusive: Expert Advice On How To Prevent Monsoon-Related Skin Allergies And Rashes

Rains might seem to help you from the unbearable hot weather, but your skin doesn’t welcome monsoons. The rise in humidity and moistness after a rainfall is the root cause behind the flaring skin infections and allergies which require your utmost attention. Dr Aparajita Lamba, MD Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director, Iksana Wellness shares some smart ways to tackle the skin disorders flaming up in monsoons:

Skin problems during monsoons:

1. Fungal infections - Fungi need a humid and damp atmosphere, just like monsoons manifesting in the form of red patches that may itch too.

2. Skin breakouts - A humid atmosphere causes a surge in the amount of sebum, clogging the skin pores and causing acne.

3. Bacterial infestation - Any cut on the skin can become a growing place for bacteria.

4. Eczema - Eczema, a skin condition that causes its redness or dryness can be aroused in this weather.

5. Contact dermatitis - This is an allergic reaction triggered by damp clothing in this damp weather or polluted rainwater.

Prevention and skin care strategies -

1. Anti fungal powders or creams - For dealing with a fungal infection, use certain powders or creams and try to keep the affected skin as dry as possible.

2. Foot care - One should always prefer wearing open toe shoes in this weather and wear socks made with breathable fabric.

3. Face cleansing - The moistness of this weather needs a minimum twice cleansing of the face with a gentle cleanser. Even prefer bathing twice with a soap having antimicrobial properties.

4. Appropriate clothing - This weather needs a comfortable and loose set of clothes made of breathable fabric preferably cotton.

5. Soothing skin care products - In case you feel your skin is irritated and inflamed, probably due to heat rash, prefer the application of a calamine solution or soothe the skin with ice/cold compress.

6. Keep the skin dry - When the weather around is already moist, the skin should be kept dry to prevent infections.

7. Make use of talcum powder - In order to keep the sweat-prone areas dry such as underarms or private areas, preferably use talcum powder.

8. Hydration is a must - Have adequate glasses of water to keep the skin’s texture smooth and also keep the skin well moisturized at all times.

9. Skin care regime - Use non-comedogenic products on your skin that don’t clog the skin pores.

Even after following precautions and taking good care of your skin, if you feel that your skin isn’t right, contact an expert for professional guidance about the issue and the required treatment. Enjoy this monsoon fully by taking good care of your health, eating right and maintaining great hygiene practices.



