EXCLUSIVE: Expert Bursts Myths And Misconception About Breast Cancer

Breast cancer remains one of the most prevalent and life-threatening diseases among women, but the latest findings offer a glimmer of optimism. Researchers and healthcare professionals have made significant strides in understanding the intricacies of breast cancer, leading to treatment options and prevention strategies.

While significant progress has been made in breast cancer research, the quest for a cure and effective prevention strategies continues. Dr Pramod Kumar Julka, Vice Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care Lajpat Nagar, shares prevalent myths and misconceptions about breast cancer in society.

What Is Breast Cancer?

Breast cancer, characterized by the abnormal growth of cells in breast tissues, affects women of all ages, races, and backgrounds. Early detection has long been considered the most effective tool against the disease. Genomic research has uncovered various subtypes of breast cancer, each requiring a tailored approach to treatment.

Targeted therapies, such as hormone therapy and immunotherapy, have emerged as powerful weapons in the fight against this multifaceted disease. These therapies not only improve survival rates but also reduce the side effects associated with conventional treatments.

Myths And Misconceptions About Breast Cancer In Society

Dr Julka explains myths in society related to breast cancer:

a) All lumps in the breast are cancerous

b) All Cases of nipple discharge are cancerous

c) Breast cancer is incurable

d) Family history of breast cancer should be present in a breast cancer patient

e) People using Deodorant in the Armpit can get breast cancer

f) Injury to breast can lead to breast cancer

All these myths are pure myths and are not cancer related unless proved by biopsy, he said.

Role Of Early Detection In Breast Cancer

As per Dr Julka, the early detection is the hallmark to cure. “If we detect the cancer early, we can cure the patient in most of the cases. In early detection, we can get rid of the tumour by surgery of the lump followed by radiation therapy to the breast. Chemotherapy can be avoided, if the tumour is hormone positive and her 2eu negative. If the risk of recurrence score is low (ONCO type DX, Can assist etc”) then chemotherapy can be avoided.”

Breast cancer is a common cancer in females worldwide. According to the national cancer registry it is 28.7 per 100,000 population (age adjusted in metro areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, trivandrum etc.).