EXCLUSIVE: New Year 2023 diet resolution, expert tells add THESE vitamins for healthy skin

The New Year 2023 is here and we all must have our resolution list ready, right? Before anything else, it is important to strike a balance with your mind, body and soul. So, let us start with diet resolution tips that can help you maintain healthy skin better and healthy eating. Say goodbye to 2022 and your unhealthy lifestyle and follow these resolutions for the whole coming year as improving your diet can eventually improve your skin. Preeti Gupta, Dietician and Founder, Perfect Health shared some expert tips with Zee News Digital:

Iron

Iron-rich foods play an important role in the health of skin, hair and nails. Green leafy vegetables, beetroot, dates, prunes, dark chocolate, lentils, cashews, raisins, baked potatoes, and oysters can be included in your regular diet to make your diet rich in iron.

Vitamin A

Foods rich in Vitamin A like tomatoes, sweet potatoes, leafy green vegetables, paprika and milk etc. as it gives shine and prevents sun damage. Without enough vitamin A, your skin can become dry and itchy or bumpy.

Vitamin C

Foods rich in Vitamin C like amla, and oranges provide a natural glow and immunity and help in absorbing iron when eaten with iron-rich foods. Protecting you from free radicals and possibly reducing your chances of skin cancer. Low levels of vitamin C can lead to easy bruising and bleeding gums, as well as slow-healing wounds.

Healthy Fats

Foods with healthy fats like avocado, coconut oil and ghee rich in vitamin E are great for healthy skin. These help your skin stay moist and are better for your heart than saturated fats.

Omega 3 and 6

Nuts and seeds- Walnuts, almonds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds are rich in omega 3 and 6 and help in improving skin health. A diet rich in omega 3 can help prevent sun damage, reduce acne, and moisturize the skin.

Resveratrol

Red grapes, peanuts, pistachios, red and white wine, blueberries, cranberries, and even cocoa and dark chocolate contain resveratrol and reduce ageism, and fine lines, fight ageing, protect skin and improve the overall appearance of the skin.

Antioxidants

Green tea and dark chocolate which is a rich source of antioxidants and reduces skin inflammation, treats acne and protects against UV radiation. It helps to gently exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. Green tea contains Vitamin E which brings a glow to the skin and reduces dark spots, and wrinkles.



