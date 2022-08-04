World Breastfeeding Week 2022: From August 1 to August 7, World Breastfeeding Week is being observed across the globe. Breastfeeding is very important for newborn babies as well as mothers, but there are a lot of stigmas associated with it, especially about talking on the subject. New moms often find it difficult to feed their babies and this often has health implications for the mom as well - both physical and mental. Therefore, it's essential for them to take the advice of doctors and lactating consultants.

Dr Ankita Chandna, Associate Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, has some effective breastfeeding tips, especially for first-time moms, so that "it becomes a more pleasant experience. Many women get worried when they are unable to feed their children immediately after giving birth. Dr Chandna says, "Breast milk doesn’t come right away after the birth of the baby in many cases. Sometimes, it can take up to two days before the milk starts flowing. Don’t give up! Keep trying because eventually, the milk will start to flow." She adds, "In addition, keep trying to get your baby to latch properly, Don’t hesitate to get involved in lactation classes. Once you are home there are many lactation consultants who can give lactation sessions for breastfeeding in the right way."

The doctor says that important to make sure you feed your baby on demand. "Your baby knows when they are hungry, so feed them when they are ready. Feeding every few hours will help breast milk flow efficiently and help ease breast engorgement as well. Many women who first start to breastfeed will find that their nipples get chapped and very sore. There are many breast creams available which will help to soothe this soreness. It is applied directly onto the nipple and is safe for the baby to still feed off your breast with the cream on."

Despite difficulties and maybe initial discomfort, experts say that women should try and be less anxious and enjoy the experience. "You are genetically designed to provide your baby with food and baby is designed to grow best when fed that way. Breastfeeding is a natural process its been done for thousands of years. There are likely to be many more benefits of it that we are still not aware of. It is a wonderful experience. The special bond between mother and baby during this time is incomparable," says Dr Chandna.

