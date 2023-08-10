Exclusive: Reproductive Health - 10 Ways In Which Stress Impacts Fertility, Expert Explains

In a fast-paced, demanding world, stress has unfortunately become our constant companion, and this directly impacts our physical and mental health. And if you are looking to have a baby, stress can be a deterrent when it comes to fertility and conception. Dr Pallavi Prasad, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Basaveshwara Nagar, Bangalore, shares, "In terms of reproductive health, the complex interplay between body and mind is hard to ignore. One such element that influences reproductive health is stress, a word that is often used but seldom understood. As modern lifestyles have become increasingly demanding, understanding the intricate relationship between stress and fertility becomes crucial." Dr Prasad mentions a few points detailing the impact of stress on fertility health.

1. Hormonal Disruption: Stress triggers the release of cortisol and other stress-related hormones, leading to an imbalance in the endocrine system. This disruption can interfere with the delicate hormonal orchestra required for ovulation and sperm production.

2. Irregular Menstrual Cycles: High-stress levels can disrupt the menstrual cycle, causing irregular periods or even amenorrhea (absence of periods). This irregularity can hinder successful conception.



3. Ovulation Challenges: Stress-induced hormonal imbalances can disrupt the ovulation process, affecting the release of eggs and decreasing the chances of fertilization.

4. Sperm Quality: Stress has been linked to reduced sperm quality, including lower sperm count, motility, and morphology. This can contribute to difficulties in achieving pregnancy.

5. Impact on Fertilization: Stress may affect the receptivity of the uterus to the fertilized egg, potentially hindering successful implantation and early pregnancy development.

6. Delayed Conception: Couples experiencing high stress may take longer to conceive compared to those with lower stress levels. Prolonged stress can delay conception.

7. Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART): Stress can impact the outcomes of ART procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI). High-stress levels during these procedures may reduce success rates.

8. Psychological Barriers: Stress can lead to emotional and psychological barriers, including anxiety and depression, which can further complicate fertility challenges.

9. Lifestyle Factors: Stress can influence unhealthy coping behaviors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor dietary choices, all of which can negatively affect fertility.

10. Chronic Inflammation: Prolonged stress can lead to chronic inflammation in the body, which is associated with various reproductive health issues, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Seek Help, Manage Stress

"The influence of stress on fertility health is a multifaceted issue that highlights the importance of addressing both physical and psychological well-being. Understanding what stress can do to the body and then figuring out how to tackle it is an extremely crucial step, especially for people concerned about their reproductive health. By adopting healthy coping mechanisms and seeking support, the journey toward parenthood can be made smoother. Remember, it is never too late to ask for help if you are finding it difficult to cope with stress," Dr Pallavi Prasad says.