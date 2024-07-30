Exclusive: Suffering From Skin Breakouts In Monsoon? Dermat Shares Useful Tips To Avoid Allergies

Monsoon weather undoubtedly gives relief from the scorching heat of the summers, but along with this, there is a welcome to humidity and dampness. Such weather is a breeding place for microbes, leading to various infections and skin allergies. One needs to be extra careful with their skin in such weather. Dr Mythri Chagarlamudi Consultant Dermatologist, Kosmoderma shares tips with Zee News Digital for your skincare this season:

1. Use lightweight non-greasy products - For the moisturizers, serums and sunscreens you apply onto your skin, look for formulations that are not too heavy. Humidity during the monsoon clogs your pores and may cause breakouts and infections. So use lightweight products that your skin can carry without blocking the pores. Non-comedogenic dermatologist-formulated products

2. Exfoliation is the key - Skin loses its natural lustre in the dampness of the rainy season while extra sebum production by the skin leads to clogged pores. Hence this weather calls out for the need to exfoliate your skin with a gentle exfoliator on a weekly or biweekly basis.

3. Use loose and breathable wear - Monsoon’s humidity calls out for fungal infestation especially in the areas that are more sweaty such as armpits, groin areas etc. so avoid wearing tight clothing. Also, choose clothing manufactured with breathable fabric such as cotton to keep your skin and body free. Do not forget to shower twice a day and dry yourself well.

4. Gentle reminder - Do not forget to sip water - For a glowy and youthful skin, hydrating it well by having at least 8-10 glasses of water a day is a must. Having adequate water helps to flush out toxins from the skin and keep it clear.

5. Salicylic acid is of great help - Skin produces excess sebum in damp weather which can lead to skin pores getting clogged with sebum and debris. This predisposes the skin to the risk of infections and acne. So using a mild cleanser formulated with Salicylic Acid or incorporating a SA serum in a night care routine works wonders for normal to oily skin and acne prevention. People with extremely oily skin can use both products but concentration of Salicylic Acid should be less than 2% in each.

6. Do not forget sunscreen application - Even if you feel that the day is cloudy, do not avoid applying a layer of sunscreen onto your layer of moisturizer as sun rays can also pass through clouds and cause damage to your skin.

7. Have a nutrient dense diet - Skin care not only comes with product application, rather it also needs a great diet. Keep your diet rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in the form of whole grains, fruits and vegetables.

Bottom line:

Skin issues host microbes due to the dampness of the rainy season and need utmost care in the form of a good and wholesome diet, adequate water intake, skincare and showering daily.



