EXCLUSIVE: What Is Tummy Tuck? Expert Shares 5 Things You Must Keep In Mind Before Getting The Procedure

A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a surgical procedure designed to enhance the abdominal contour by removing excess skin and fat, often tightening the underlying muscles.

Before opting for this procedure, it's crucial to consider five key factors:

1) Understand the surgery and its potential outcomes,

2) Evaluate your overall health and candidacy,

3) Discuss expectations with a board-certified plastic surgeon,

4) Comprehend the recovery process and required aftercare, and

5) Be aware of potential risks and complications associated with the surgery.

Making informed decisions ensures a smoother journey towards achieving desired results.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, Dr Rajat Gupta, Delhi-based board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of RG Aesthetics, address 5 of the common doubts and provide clarity to help you make an informed decision.

Doubt 1: Does tummy tuck actually give a flatter abdomen and a more refined shape?

A tummy tuck is designed to address concerns like excess skin and fat in the abdominal area. During the procedure, a skilled surgeon removes this excess tissue and tightens weakened or separated abdominal muscles, a condition known as diastasis recti. This results in a flatter and firmer abdomen. Think of it as a way to sculpt your midsection and give it the firmer look you always desired.

Doubt 2: How do I know if I am a suitable candidate for a tummy tuck?

If you have excess fat in the abdominal area, in your love handles, and the lower back, along with some amount of skin laxity in your upper or lower abdomen, you are a good candidate for abdominoplasty or tummy tuck. The procedure addresses the fat and loose skin issues simultaneously. If you are a woman and feel muscle weakness in your central abdominal area, a tummy tuck procedure is ideal to address the problem. Women suffering from a small hernia can also benefit from a tummy tuck surgery to live a healthy life.

Doubt 3: What is a high-definition or natural-looking tummy tuck?

A high-definition tummy tuck is a specialized technique Dr Rajat Gupta, a board-certified plastic surgeon practising in Delhi, uses to create a more natural and defined abdominal area. In this technique, a central depression is created, and the edges of muscles are defined to give a more athletic and aesthetic look. So basically, it is not just a procedure to get a flat tummy but a highly refined and sophisticated technique to create an abdominal area with a subtle character where the highs and lows are evident.

Also, during this specialized technique, Dr. Gupta rectifies the diastasis recti, which is the condition of abdominal muscle separation that women go through during pregnancy. During the procedure, the muscles are brought together and tightened, which helps refine the overall shape of the abdomen and improves core strength manifolds.

Doubt 4: Will it take months to return to regular life after a tummy tuck?

You will be surprised to know that after a tummy tuck procedure, you can return to normal daily activities within 3-4 days.

Modern and highly sophisticated surgical techniques incorporate anesthesia to be administered in the abdominal muscles during the procedure. Thus, the patients feel extremely comfortable and can walk the same day. There is only a slight discomfort, more than pain, as the skin and muscles are tightened in the area, which remains for 4-5 days.

Patients with work-from-home options can resume work in 3-4 days; ones with a desk job can return to the office within 6-7 days. Someone with a rigorous field job will have to wait for 15 days. Strength training and serious workouts can only be resumed after 3-4 weeks.

You'll be given post-operative care instructions, including wearing compression garments and attending follow-up appointments. While some swelling and bruising are common, these effects should gradually improve over time. So overall, a month's time is ideal for anyone to recover after the surgery completely.

Doubt 5: Are the results from the surgery natural and long-term?

Yes, when performed by a skilled plastic surgeon, who knows the abdominal anatomy, the skin folds, where to place the incisions and how much tightening and contouring to be provided, the results look completely natural. You must commit to a healthy lifestyle to maintain the results of your tummy tuck. This includes regular exercise, a balanced diet, and maintaining a stable weight. Significant weight fluctuations or future pregnancies can impact the outcome, so it's essential to plan your procedure thoughtfully.

Your concerns about having a belly tuck are valid, and addressing them is an essential step in making a wise choice. Consult a board-certified plastic surgeon with expertise in body contouring if you're thinking about undergoing this life-changing treatment. They can provide you personalised advice, address your particular concerns, and make sure the tummy tuck procedure is successfully.

