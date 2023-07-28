World Hepatitis Day: Only Unsafe Sex, Drugs Cause Hepatitis B, C? Doctor Busts 8 Common Myths

World Hepatitis Day 2023: Viral Hepatitis is an infectious liver disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It is crucial for family physicians, general practitioners, and the community at large to dispel misconceptions about this condition to promote better understanding, prevent its spread, and ensure appropriate treatment for those affected, shares Dr Dharmesh Kapoor, Consultant Hepatologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

Hepatitis can be caused by various viruses, including hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. On World Hepatitis Day - which is observed on July 28 every year - Dr Dharmesh Kapoor sheds light on some common misconceptions surrounding viral hepatitis and clarifies the facts to raise awareness and promote better management of the disease.

World Hepatitis Day: Debunking Common Myths

cre Trending Stories

Dr Dharmesh Kapoor debunks 8 common misconceptions that surround different types of hepatitis.

Misconception 1: Hepatitis Is Only Caused By Viruses

While viral hepatitis is widespread, it is essential to recognize that non-viral factors can also lead to liver inflammation and damage. Excessive alcohol consumption, certain medications, toxins, and autoimmune conditions can cause hepatitis. Understanding these diverse causes is crucial for accurate diagnosis and tailored treatment.

Misconception 2: Hepatitis A Is Not Serious

Hepatitis A is often perceived as a mild self-limiting illness, but it can still cause severe symptoms, especially in older adults and those with pre-existing liver conditions. The infection is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water, making prevention through vaccination and proper hygiene practices practical.

Misconception 3: Hepatitis B and C Are Curable With Antibiotics

Unlike bacterial infections treated with antibiotics, hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E are caused by viruses and cannot be cured with antibiotics. However, advancements in medical research have led to highly effective antiviral medications that can control these infections, preventing liver damage and reducing the risk of complications.

Misconception 4: Hepatitis B And C Only Affect People Who use Drugs Or Engage In Unsafe Sex

While it is true that sharing needles or engaging in unprotected sex can increase the risk of contracting hepatitis B and C, these viruses can also spread through other means, such as blood transfusions with contaminated blood, use of unsterilized medical equipment, or from an infected mother to her child during childbirth/delivery. Stereotyping these infections can hinder proper testing and treatment, leading to further transmission.

Misconception 5: Hepatitis B And C Will Always Show Obvious Symptoms

Both hepatitis B and C can be asymptomatic for a prolonged period, leading to a silent progression of liver damage. Many individuals may remain unaware of their infection until significant liver complications arise. Regular screenings, especially for high-risk groups, are essential for early detection and timely intervention.

Misconception 6: Vaccination Against Viral Hepatitis Is Unnecessary For Adults

Hepatitis vaccines are not only vital for children but also for adults, especially those at higher risk due to their occupation, lifestyle, or travel to regions with a high prevalence of hepatitis. Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A and B, reducing the burden of these infections on the liver and the health care system.

Misconception 7: Hepatitis Is Untreatable And Always Leads To Liver Failure

While some forms of viral hepatitis can cause severe liver damage if left untreated, early detection and appropriate medical management can significantly improve outcomes and prevent disease progression. Medical advancements have provided effective treatment options for viral hepatitis, improving the quality of life for those living with these conditions.

Misconception 8: Hepatitis Only Affects Individuals In Developing Countries

Hepatitis is a global health issue and affects people in both developed and developing countries. While the prevalence may vary, awareness, prevention, and access to health care services are essential worldwide to combat this disease effectively.

World Hepatitis Day: Why Awareness Is Important

"Dispelling misconceptions about viral hepatitis is critical for accurate diagnosis, appropriate management, and prevention of this infectious liver disease in the general population. Hepatologists/physicians play a vital role in educating the public about the different types of viral hepatitis, their modes of transmission, and the importance of vaccination, early detection, and proper treatment. By raising awareness and promoting accurate information, we can work towards reducing the burden of hepatitis and improving the lives of millions affected by this condition," shares Dr Dharmesh Kapoor.