World Ovarian Cancer Day: Early Symptoms That You Must Not Ignore

Ovarian Cancer Day is observed every year on May 8 and the aim is to raise awareness about this type of cancer which is a significant health worry for women. Early diagnosis is essential in treating this deadly disease and for that to happen, it is important for women to know about the disease, its symptoms, treatment, and more. By raising awareness and highlighting how important it is to detect the disease early, this day is aimed at saving lives and improving the quality of life of women affected by ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

Dr Neha Kumar, Senior Consultant, Department, Gynecological Oncology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shares, "Early-stage ovarian cancer hardly produces any symptoms and is therefore difficult to detect. For this reason, ovarian cancer in most cases, is detected in advanced stages." However, here are some persistent symptoms that the doctor says women should watch out for.

Vague discomfort or pain in the abdomen (belly)

Indigestion that does not go away

Abdominal bloating

Early satiety, which is the sensation of feeling full after consuming a small amount of food (this, in fact, is a very common symptom)

Changes in bladder habits (increased frequency of urination, urgency, sense of incomplete evacuation)

Changes in bowel habits (constipation, sense of incomplete evacuation)

Experiencing a sensation of a lump in the abdominal area

Distention or fullness in the abdomen

Dr Neha Kumar adds that some cases may present with less common symptoms like :

Back pain

Fatigue

Changes in menstrual cycles with irregular bleeding or heavier bleeding than normal, or bleeding after menopause

Weight loss

Ovarian Cancer Day: Early Detection Requires Regular Check-Up

For the early detection and effective management of ovarian cancer, it is important to go for regular check-ups. As Dr Kumar says, it is most difficult to tell the symptoms of ovarian cancer at its early stages. So to ensure ovarian cancer is diagnosed in its early stages, regular gynaecological check-ups are important. You must also get your doctors to perform pelvic exams, especially for women who are at higher risk of developing ovarian cancer.

Ovarian Cancer Day: History And Theme

The first World Ovarian Cancer Day in 2013 was started by Target Ovarian Cancer, the world's largest cancer charity, established in 2008. Its aim is to support women undergoing treatment and fund life-saving research. World Ovarian Cancer Day is now celebrated in more than 32 countries. This year, the theme of this day is "No Woman Left Behind".