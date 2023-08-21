World Senior Citizens Day - 10-Step Guide For Elderly To Live Independently With Ease

World Senior Citizens Day is celebrated on August 21 each year and the aim is to increase awareness and focus on issues that affect older adults, such as health deterioration, financial instability, and elder abuse. The day was first celebrated in 1991. In India, people who are 60 and above are considered senior citizens. While there are many challenges that the elderly face, changing social fabric has brought about new challenges for today's elderly. Unlike in the more developed nations, Indians have typically depended on their children and the big joint family system when it came to ensuring their well-being, especially after reaching a certain age. But with increasing nuclear family set-ups, often the elderly are now finding themselves on their own, with their children living in other cities or even countries for jobs or education. Sometimes couples have no children, while there are people who are single. The joint family structure is fast dwindling. In such a scenario, Dr Shabnam Mir, Consultant Physician and Head of Clinical Operation at Antara - an Indian enterprise that runs independent senior living and retirement communities in India - presents a 10-step guide for seniors to live independently with ease.

World Senior Citizens Day: Being Elderly And Self-Sufficient

"Navigating the journey of seniorhood without the presence of one’s children around can be liberating and challenging at the same time. For seniors, adapting to such situations, ensuring self-sufficiency becomes paramount. By adopting a range of purposeful strategies, seniors can not only maintain their autonomy but even thrive in their solo adventures," says Dr Shabnam Mir. She adds, "The senior population in India is fast growing with over 20 million elders who stay alone, and the number is slated to rise in the next two decades. The Indian consensus suggests that the share of elders as a percentage of the total population in the country will have increased from around 7.5% in 2001 to almost 12.5% by 2026 and surpass 19.5% by 2050. Thus, it is imperative that we begin to prepare seniors for the future now and ensure that necessary policies and infrastructure are in place."



Dr Mir presents 10 strategies that she believes can empower seniors and help them lead fulfilling lives on their own terms. Read on.

1. Plan A Routine: Routines provide structure and meaning to the lives of seniors. Utilise the mornings to promote overall well-being by practicing meditation, going for a jog, doing exercises, or reading a motivational book.

2. Exercise The Brain: Mental stimulation comes from engaging in activities that challenge your memory and cognitive skills. One can keep their brain sharp by solving puzzles, playing memory games, learning a new skill, or enrolling in a class to develop a new hobby.

3. Health and Wellness: It is important to consciously prioritise regular medical check-ups, and opt for a balanced diet. Engaging in physical activities like walking, yoga, or swimming can improve overall health, increase mobility, and boost mental well-being.

4. Home Safety Modifications: Ensure a safe living environment by making necessary home modifications. For example, install handrails, grab bars, and non-slip mats to prevent falls. Adequate lighting and removing clutter also contribute to a safer living space.

5. Emergency Plans: Create an emergency plan with contacts and instructions. Keep a list of emergency numbers, medical records, and medication information handy. Consider subscribing to a personal emergency response system.

6. Social Engagement: Stay connected with friends, neighbours, and community groups. It is imperative that one joins local clubs or senior centres to foster a sense of belonging to combat isolation.

7. Financial Planning: Review financial resources and create a budget. Explore retirement savings, pension plans, and investments to ensure a stable financial future. Consulting a financial advisor to make informed decisions.

8. Nutrition and Hydration: Educating seniors about the connection between a balanced diet, hydration, and mental well-being can lead to healthier lifestyle choices. Ensuring access to nutritious meals and proper hydration is essential for maintaining both physical and mental health.

9. Technology Proficiency: Embrace technology to stay connected with loved ones and access essential services. Learn to use smartphones, tablets, and computers for communication, online shopping, and entertainment.

10. Transportation Options: Explore transportation alternatives like public transit, senior transport services, or rideshare apps. This helps maintain independence even without owning a car.

"With a large number of seniors exploring options to live independently, it's imperative to equip them with new tech-enabled strategies. By empowering them, we lay the groundwork for seniors to lead fulfilling lives, regardless of their familial circumstances. This approach ensures that seniors may age with grace, dignity, and resilience," says Dr Shabnam Mir.