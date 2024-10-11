Expert Debunks Common Breast Cancer Myths: Separating Fact From Fiction

Thanks to extensive medical research, we now understand more about breast cancer’s biology and treatment than ever before. Public awareness campaigns have helped educate people about breast cancer, which affects one in six women in India. However, many myths about breast cancer continue to circulate online and even among well-meaning individuals.

Dr. Sachin Ambekar, Director of Minimal Access Surgery, Surgical Oncology & Medical Director at MASSH Hospital has debunked common breast cancer myths:

Myth 1: Most women diagnosed with breast cancer have a family history or genetic mutation.

Fact: Only 10-15% of breast cancers are caused by inherited genetic mutations such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2. While these mutations do increase the risk, the majority of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no known genetic mutations or family history.

Myth 2: Only women can get breast cancer.

Fact: Although breast cancer is predominantly diagnosed in women, men can develop it too. In 2023, around 2,790 men were diagnosed with breast cancer. Male breast cancer is often undertreated, which leads to worse outcomes. Men also have breast tissue, making them susceptible to the disease.

Myth 3: Only older people are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Fact: While breast cancer is more common in women over 50, younger women are increasingly being diagnosed. Over the past five years, diagnoses in women under 50 have risen by more than 2% annually. These younger women often face more aggressive forms of the disease and are diagnosed at later stages, leading to worse outcomes.

Myth 4: You can’t reduce your risk of breast cancer.

Fact: While there’s no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer, women can take proactive steps to protect their breast health:

- Undergo a breast cancer risk assessment.

- Learn your family history of cancer.

- Understand the normal appearance of your breasts.

- Eat a healthy diet, limit alcohol, quit smoking, and exercise regularly.

Myth 5: Mammograms aren’t effective.

Fact: Mammograms have saved millions of lives by detecting breast cancer early. Early detection increases the likelihood of successful treatment with less invasive options. New technologies like contrast-enhanced spectral mammography and AI-powered thermal imaging further enhance screening capabilities.

Myth 6: Everyone’s breast cancer is the same.

Fact: Breast cancer is not a single disease but a collection of diseases with different drivers, prognoses, and treatment responses. Research continues to personalize breast cancer treatment, matching therapies to individual tumor characteristics for better outcomes.

Myth 7: Breast cancer always presents as a lump.

Fact: While lumps are a common sign, breast cancer can also manifest as breast swelling, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, or a red rash. Many women are diagnosed during routine screenings before symptoms appear.

Myth 8: Wearing wire bras or using antiperspirants increases breast cancer risk.

Fact: Studies have debunked these claims. A 2014 study of 1,500 women found no association between bra-wearing habits and breast cancer risk. Additionally, there is no scientific evidence linking antiperspirant deodorants to breast cancer development.

Myth 9: Eating sugar causes breast cancer to grow faster.

Fact: No research shows that cutting out sugar shrinks cancer. However, a diet high in refined sugar can lead to obesity and inflammation, which are risk factors for breast cancer. A balanced diet that limits processed sugars is recommended.

By debunking these myths, we hope to better educate the public and promote proactive breast health.