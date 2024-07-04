There are several potential reasons for infertility, but stress is one that you shouldn't ignore. It affects and postpones pregnancy, even if it does not directly cause infertility. Many studies have demonstrated that stress may negatively affect conception, even when it is achieved artificially through IVF. What, then, is the connection between stress and infertility? To find out more, continue reading to explore the impact of stress on women's fertility as shared by Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynecologist, Obstetrician, and IVF Expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, New Delhi.

The impact of stress and anxiety on fertility

Stress is the body's reaction to both internal and external challenges. When faced with a demanding, dangerous, or overpowering environment, you experience this complicated physiological and psychological reaction. Stress affects your body profoundly, even if it's natural.

A series of physiological and psychological reactions are set off by stress, including heightened alertness, changes in behavior, and the production of stress hormones like cortisol. In addition, persistent stress may start to interfere with your ability to become pregnant.

Hormonal balance can be upset by high cortisol levels, especially for important reproductive hormones like progesterone and estrogen. Your menstrual cycle and ovulation may be disrupted by an imbalance in hormones, which will make conception more challenging. Menstrual cycle irregularities can also be brought on by stress. It is difficult to predict your viable window for conception if you have irregular cycles or irregular ovulation. Anovulatory failure, a disorder in which the ovaries do not produce fully developed eggs, can occasionally be brought on by stress.

For men, prolonged stress might have an impact on sperm. Your chances of having a successful fertilization may be decreased by low sperm production or quality.

Finally, the psychological effects of infertility might result in a vicious cycle. The inability to conceive can be a significant cause of stress and worry, which can worsen existing reproductive problems.

Stress Management

Reducing stress to escape this vicious cycle might help in getting pregnant. Here are a few methods:

Determine triggers: While moderate stress is acceptable, prolonged, continuous stress has a profound effect. Effective management may be achieved by comprehending the reason and making efforts to reduce it.

Exercise: One of the best methods to lower stress and improve your chances of getting pregnant is to exercise. Exercise for at least 30 minutes each day to help control your weight and stress levels.

Engage in mindfulness: Practice stress-reduction measures such as meditation. Allow your mind to drift freely while keeping your attention on your breathing.

Therapy: Cognitive-behavioural therapy has several advantages and can assist with stress related to conception. This type of treatment aims to detect negative ideas that set off emotions and assist comprehending the mind-body relationship.

The process of trying to get pregnant may be stressful. In certain situations, the emotional components of infertility can be controlled, but the medical causes are sometimes uncontrollable. As one of the strategies for addressing infertility, it is beneficial to know that stress management might increase the likelihood of pregnancy.