Eye Health: 7 Tips To Manage Strain From Excessive Screen Time

A lifestyle with no work-life balance and long working hours can not only give us a mental breakdown but can also affect our health badly. With never-ending working hours, one is at least spending 9-10 hours in front of the screen which can strain your eyes. As most of the work is done on computers and other digital devices, the issue of eye strain has become increasingly common. Eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome, is a condition that can cause discomfort and visual problems, such as blurred vision, headaches, and dry eyes.

Eye strain from excessive screen time can be a real problem for many people. However, by following some easy eye care tips, it is possible to manage the condition and reduce the risk of long-term eye problems. From taking frequent breaks to adjusting your screen settings one can maintain good vision by following easy habits.

Eye Health: 7 Eye Care Tips To Manage Eye Strain From Excessive Screen Time

Take Frequent Breaks

Taking regular breaks from staring at a computer screen can help to reduce eye strain. The 20-20-20 rule is a helpful technique to follow - every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away.

Also read: International Dance Day 2023: Bhangra To Bharatanatyam - 5 Indian Dance Forms To Boost Your Health

Adjust Your Screen Settings

Ensure that your computer screen is set at a comfortable level of brightness and contrast. You can also adjust the size and color scheme of the text to make it easier on your eyes.

Use Proper Lighting

Avoid working in a dimly lit or overly bright room, as this can cause eye strain. Position your computer screen so that it does not cause glare from windows or overhead lights.

Blink Your Eyes

When using a computer, people tend to blink less frequently than usual, which can lead to eye strain. Remind yourself to blink more often to help keep your eyes moisturized and prevent dryness.

Wear Special Glasses

Special glasses designed for computer use can help to reduce glare and filter out blue light emitted by digital devices, which can cause eye strain. These glasses can be especially helpful for people who spend long hours in front of a computer screen.

Keep Comfortable Distance

Position your computer screen at a comfortable distance and angle, so that your eyes are level with the top of the screen. Ensure that your chair is adjusted to support good posture and that your feet are flat on the floor.

Get Regular Eye Tests Done

Regular eye check-ups can help to detect any vision problems that may contribute to eye strain. If it is getting worse, then one must take medical assistance.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)