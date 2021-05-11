हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FabiFlu

FabiFlu: Anti-Covid drug now top-selling pharma brand

Anti-viral drug FabiFlu, which is used in treating COVID-19, has registered a 600 percent jump in sales for the month of April and is now the largest selling pharma brand in India for the first time.

FabiFlu: Anti-Covid drug now top-selling pharma brand

New Delhi: Anti-viral drug FabiFlu, which is used in treating COVID-19, has registered a 600 percent jump in sales for the month of April and is now the largest selling pharma brand in India for the first time.

FabiFlu recorded a whopping sale of Rs 352 crores in the month of April. Before FabiFlu lifestyle ailment drugs for diseases like diabetes dominated the chart.

FabiFlu also is the top-selling COVID-19 drug and has overtaken the health supplement Zincovit and pain killer Dolo.

According to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd (AIOCD), FabiFlu has topped the list of drugs with maximum sales value by recording Rs 762 crore sales, higher than previously top-performing anti-diabetic drug, Glycomet-GP, which recorded a sale of Rs 564 crore.

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Glenmark produces FabiFlu. In September, Glenmark, touched its highest monthly sales of around Rs 60 crore, but then witnessed a dip in them as COVID cases declined.

The upsurge trend in sales was recorded post mid-March as COVID cases started increasing exponentially in India.

FabiFlu was approved in June last year under restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults.

Glenmark is selling Fabiflu in 400 and 800 mg options to reduce the drug load on patient’s bodies.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FabiFluCOVID-19covid-19 indiaCOVID-19 second waveGlenmarkAll Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd (AIOCD)
Next
Story

Exclusive: There could be 2500 cases of Black Fungus daily in india, says health expert

Must Watch

PT11M40S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day