FabiFlu: Anti-Covid drug now top-selling pharma brand

New Delhi: Anti-viral drug FabiFlu, which is used in treating COVID-19, has registered a 600 percent jump in sales for the month of April and is now the largest selling pharma brand in India for the first time.

FabiFlu recorded a whopping sale of Rs 352 crores in the month of April. Before FabiFlu lifestyle ailment drugs for diseases like diabetes dominated the chart.

FabiFlu also is the top-selling COVID-19 drug and has overtaken the health supplement Zincovit and pain killer Dolo.

According to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists & Distributors Ltd (AIOCD), FabiFlu has topped the list of drugs with maximum sales value by recording Rs 762 crore sales, higher than previously top-performing anti-diabetic drug, Glycomet-GP, which recorded a sale of Rs 564 crore.

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Glenmark produces FabiFlu. In September, Glenmark, touched its highest monthly sales of around Rs 60 crore, but then witnessed a dip in them as COVID cases declined.

The upsurge trend in sales was recorded post mid-March as COVID cases started increasing exponentially in India.

FabiFlu was approved in June last year under restricted emergency use by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 cases in adults.

Glenmark is selling Fabiflu in 400 and 800 mg options to reduce the drug load on patient’s bodies.