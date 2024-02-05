Fancy A Dessert? 5 Nutrient-Rich Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth Craving

Choosing between health-conscious choices and the desire to eat something sweet can often be challenging and overwhelming. However, the good news is that you can indulge in delectable treats without compromising your nutritional commitments. Here are five nutrient-rich recipes shared by Ruchi Sahay, Homechef, Baker, Nutritionist, CPO, Earthylia by Earthytweens that can help you satisfy your sweet-tooth cravings and provide essential vitamins, nutrients, and other health benefits.

Ragi Dates Ladoos

Dates are natural sweeteners with caramel-like flavor and are rich in essential vitamins and minerals. The Ragi dates ladoos combine the nutty flavor of ragi flour and dates' fibrous and antioxidant nature. Recipe here:

- Blend the seedless dates into a sticky paste.

- Roast the ragi flour in ghee until it emanates a fragrant aroma.

- Mix the roasted ragi flour with date paste, chopped almonds, and add a touch of cardamom powder.

- Shape the paste into ladoos and refrigerate.

Nutty Bars

Try the crunchy, sweet, and guilt-free diet with easy-to-make nutty bars. These delightful bars provide a variety of nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids. Peanut butter gives protein and a creamy texture, while rolled oats provide dietary fiber to aid digestion. Here’s how to prepare this healthy snack:

- Begin by combining mixed nuts with honey, peanut butter, oats, and vanilla extract.

- Press the mixture into a tray and refrigerate until solid.

- Once solidified, cut the mixture into bars and enjoy the nutty delight.

Oats Orange Choco Chip Tea Cake

With the delectable combination of oats, whole wheat flour, and a citrusy burst of fresh orange juice, this tea cake is a wholesome treat for breakfast or a guilt-free dessert. Let’s have a look at how to prepare this sweet yet healthy dessert:

- Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line your loaf pan with parchment paper.

- Mix oats, whole wheat flour, fresh orange juice, and honey in a bowl.

- Fold it in dark chocolate for extra healthy sweetness.

- Transfer the batter to the loaf pan and bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes until golden brown.

Chewy Oatmeal Cookies

Enriched with wholesome ingredients like oats, ripe bananas, honey, peanut butter, and vanilla extract, these healthy cookies redefine the classic cookie experience. Recipe here:

- Mash the ripe bananas and mix them with oats and peanut butter. Add honey and vanilla extract for natural sweetness.

- Drop spoonfuls onto a baking sheet.

- Bake until golden brown.

- Relish these guilt-free oatmeal cookies anytime and anywhere!

Millet Jaggery Vanilla Tea Cake

Do you also crave eating something sweet but healthy while having morning or afternoon tea? Switch your regular tea cake routine with the Millet Jaggery Vanilla Tea Cake. Jaggery gives natural sweetness, providing iron and other nutrients. Recipe here:

-Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and line your loaf pan with parchment paper.

- Mix millet flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, a hint of baking soda, and a pinch of salt in a bowl.

- Cream the softened butter and jaggery in another bowl until light and fluffy.

- Amalgamate both mixtures until combined, and fold them in yogurt until incorporated into a batter.

- Transfer the batter to the loaf pan and bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.