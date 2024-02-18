From Ginger Tea To Lemon Tea: 5 Herbal Tea To Add To Your Daily Routine For A Punch Of Wellness

The teacup, a medium that kickstarts the day and even announces the completion in a typical Indian household is an amalgamation of tantalizing flavors complemented with soothing warmth. It upholds a pool of health benefits that stretch beyond the teacup. From bolstering immunity to aiding digestion and even offering relief for specific health conditions, various tea varieties pack a potent punch of wellness.

Beyond tea's diverse flavors, each variety unfolds a distinct array of benefits, showcasing the immense potential of these brewed wonders in promoting wellness. Incorporating a variety of teas into your daily routine might just be the secret ingredient for a healthier, more vibrant life. Shalini Singa, Founder of The Infused Kettele shares types tof tea you can add to your daily regimen

5 Tea To Add To Your Morning Routine

Ginger Tea

Ginger has been used as a home remedy for centuries for its medicinal properties. It is known to work well for the immune system. Though scientific exploration into ginger tea specifically remains limited, extensive studies underline ginger's prowess in combating inflammation and bolstering overall immunity.

Licorice Tea

PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is eased via the consumption of tea infused with licorice infusion. It can reduce ovarian cyst size and enhance fertility rates. In addition, it also helps in managing cravings as it is naturally sweetened. However, caution is advised for individuals with high blood pressure due to its impact on blood pressure levels.

Peppermint Tea

Digestive problems can be resolved via the consumption of peppermint tea. With its centuries-old reputation as a digestive aid, studies confirm its efficacy in alleviating gastrointestinal stress and addressing issues like IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome). The all-rounder drink can be consumed alone or in complement to other teas, leaving a soothing and refreshing feeling – even as an iced summer beverage.

Chamomile Tea

Bedtime relaxation can be boosted with the consumption of Chamomile which provides a tranquilizing effect. Beyond inducing restful sleep, this herbal gem harbors a plethora of benefits, from anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to antimicrobial and even anti-hypertensive attributes. It comes with a huge composition of plant compounds that act as a holistic tonic for the overall well-being of the individual.

Lemon Tea

For those seeking respite from post-celebration hangovers, lemon tea emerges as a savior. Laden with vitamin C, this citrusy brew not only aids in hangover recovery but also detoxifies and keeps the body hydrated. A cup of lemon tea becomes a restorative potion after revelry, offering a revitalizing start to the day.