Glaucoma: Lack Of Timely Treatment Can Lead To Blindness - Check Risks And Symptoms

January is National Glaucoma Awareness Month. Experts point out that glaucoma is a serious eye condition that can lead to irreversible vision loss if not detected and treated in its early stages. Dr Ritika Sachdev, Additional Director of Medical Services & Ophthalmologist, Center For Sight Eye Hospital, says, "As an ophthalmologist, it is crucial to shed light on the different types of glaucoma, the associated risk factors, common symptoms, and available treatment options."

Different Types Of Glaucoma

Dr Ritika Sachdev lists the different types of glaucoma:

1. Primary Open-Angle Glaucoma (POAG): This is the most common type, often developing gradually and without noticeable symptoms until later stages.

2. Angle-Closure Glaucoma: This occurs when the drainage angle of the eye narrows, leading to a sudden increase in eye pressure. It can manifest with rapid symptoms like severe eye pain and blurred vision.

3. Normal-Tension Glaucoma: In this type, optic nerve damage occurs despite normal eye pressure. The reasons behind this phenomenon are still being researched.

4. Secondary Glaucoma: Caused by other eye conditions or medical issues, such as eye injuries, inflammation, or certain medications.

Risk Factors Of Glaucoma

Several factors increase the risk of developing glaucoma. Dr Sachdev lists the following risks:

1. Age: The risk rises with age, especially after 60.

2. Family history: Genetic predisposition plays a role.

3. Ethnicity: People of African, Asian, and Hispanic descent are at higher risk.

4. Eye conditions: Nearsightedness, farsightedness, or eye injuries.

5. Medical conditions: Diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Common Symptoms Of Glaucoma

Detecting glaucoma early is challenging, as symptoms often appear late. However, some signs, as pointed out by Dr Sachdev, may include:

- Gradual loss of peripheral vision.

- Tunnel vision in advanced stages.

- Severe eye pain, headache, nausea (in angle-closure glaucoma).

Glaucoma: Treatment Options

Dr Sachdev lists the following treatment options:

1. Medications: Eye drops or oral medications to reduce intraocular pressure.

2. Laser Therapy: Procedures like laser trabeculoplasty can help improve drainage.

3. Surgery: In advanced cases, surgical interventions may be necessary to enhance fluid drainage.

4. Regular Eye Exams: Routine eye check-ups are vital for early glaucoma detection, especially for individuals at higher risk.

"Glaucoma is often referred to as the "silent thief of sight" due to its insidious progression. Regular eye check-ups, especially for those with risk factors, are paramount. Awareness of the different types, risk factors, symptoms, and available treatments can empower individuals to take proactive steps in preserving their vision," says Dr Sachdev.