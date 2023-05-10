Had Too Much Sugar? Signs Your Body Is Reacting To High Sugar Intake

Sugar side effects: Most people like how sugar makes food taste and how it makes us feel. It enhances the flavour of a broad range of meals and beverages, including sodas, pasta sauces, and a variety of prepared dishes in addition to sweets and candies.

To survive, your body needs glucose, a kind of sugar. However, since your body produces glucose and other sugars from the food you eat, you don't need to consume it.

Types of Sugar

Sugar comes in two varieties: natural and added. As the name suggests, natural sugars are found in foods such as fruit, which contains fructose, and milk, which contains lactose.

High fructose corn syrup, table sugar, and a variety of other sugar-containing components are sources of added sugars that are blended with other ingredients in prepared foods.

What Happens When You Eat Too Much Sugar?

Even before the sugar taste leaves your tongue, your body begins to break it down when you consume it. It then passes through your digestive system and is absorbed as glucose into your circulation. As a result, your pancreas releases insulin and your blood sugar level rises. A hormone called insulin instructs your cells to take up glucose.

Sugars have a propensity to enter your system quickly, resulting in spikes in insulin levels that can become troublesome over time. Up until you need it, your body stores excess glucose in your muscles and liver. Additionally, it converts into fatty tissue.

You have a higher chance of getting prediabetes, diabetes, and a host of other chronic health issues if you consume too much sugar.

Here are seven signs that indicate that your body is reacting to excessive sugar intake:

1. Acne

Increased inflammation brought on by sugar degrades the collagen and elastin in your skin, causing wrinkles and sagging. In order to absorb and transport sugar to your liver, your body produces insulin from the pancreas when you ingest sugar. The inflammatory reaction in your body can also cause acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea and other skin conditions.

2. Joint pain

According to research, eating foods with a lot of sugar might make you inflammatory. It causes persistent inflammation by releasing inflammatory proteins and hormones. Inflammation is a common factor in joint and muscle pain.

3. Sleeplessness

A substance in your brain called orexin that enhances the sensation of being awake is inhibited by a high sugar intake. You will feel more tired and sleepy the more sugar you consume.

4. Stomach issues

Constipation, diarrhoea, and other unpleasant digestive symptoms can be brought on by high sugar consumption. Due to your body's inability to effectively absorb them, processed sugars like sugar alcohols and high fructose corn syrup can lead to discomfort.

5. Weight Management

Increased insulin levels and high sugar consumption can make the body switch from "fat-burning mode" to "fat-storing mode." Visceral fat, the most resistant sort of fat, is what accumulates in this way.

6. High blood pressure

Consuming a lot of sugar has been found to lower nitric oxide levels in your blood vessels, causing them to constrict rather than open and improve blood flow, which can cause problems with high blood pressure.

7. Irritable mood

High sugar consumption is a typical issue that can cause irritation and mood swings. When you consume too much sugar, insulin overflow causes the level of glucose in your blood to drop too rapidly, triggering the production of adrenaline, cortisol, and other hormones by your body as a coping mechanism.

Your body then receives a signal from adrenaline to produce more glucose, which raises your levels. Instability and mood swings are brought on by the fluctuation.

There's nothing wrong with having a sweet treat when the mood strikes; moderate sugar consumption is likely not going to have much of an effect.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)