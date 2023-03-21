Treat Hair fall With These 5 Ayurvedic Remedies In Changing Season

Hair fall solution: There are too many explanations for the causes of hair loss, which range from a genetic predisposition to everyday damage from UV exposure and various hairstyles. Finding the underlying cause is the key to treating hair loss, and while several scientific disciplines have their methods for doing so, Ayurveda has its special method.

Ayurvedic treatment for hair loss takes into account your body's digestion and metabolism (Pitta) and makes treatment suggestions in line with that.

Depending on the three Doshas Vata, Kapha and Pitta, ayurvedic therapies can be both curative and preventative. We'll be looking closely at the Pitta dosha and how to manage it in regard to hair loss.

What Causes Hairfall?

A key role is played by the human male hormone identified as testosterone. Enzymes convert testosterone into DHT when it is secreted in excess.

In women, the issue of DHT obstructing hair follicles is incredibly uncommon. As a result, even in the worst scenarios, it might not result in total hair loss. Yet, environmental variables, lifestyle choices, dietary preferences, and hairstyle decisions can all contribute to hair loss.

5 Easy Ayurvedic hair care routines that everyone should know:

1. Oiling regularly

Your scalp has many "Marmas," or energy-relieving spots, according to Ayurveda. A rejuvenation method to get rid of any excessive or dangerous doshas that have accumulated in your head as a result of marmas is to oil your scalp and hair. Ayurvedic oils used in scalp and hair massages commonly stimulate the growth of healthy, strong, and glossy hair in addition to rejuvenation thanks to their nourishing, root-strengthening, and conditioning properties.

2. Trim often

Your hair tips will appear thin and harsh if they have split ends or other hair damage. By routinely trimming your hair to remove split ends, you can prevent this. Trim your hair every 8 to 12 weeks to ensure that split ends are gone.

3. Chemical-free products

To achieve holistic hair health without risk, think about switching to Ayurvedic products, which are silicone, sulphate, and paraben free and contain natural herbal ingredients and essential oils.

4. Ayurvedic treatments/therapies

In addition to your regular at-home hair care routine, you can take ayurvedic therapies like Panchakarma, which includes thoroughly nourishing and purifying procedures like Nasya, Basti, Shirodhara, Shiro Abhyanga, and Shiro Lepa, once a month.

5. Use of hair butter or mask

Ayurvedic hair masks are one of the best treatments for deeply nourishing and conditioning your scalp and hair. Ayurveda recommends using hair masks once a week or every two weeks to maintain the health of your scalp and hair while helping you to combat root causes of hair loss including stress and worry. To make your nutrient-rich hair masks, combine Ayurveda herbal powders like Amalaki, henna, and fenugreek with egg white and aloe vera gel as solvents.

Prevent Hair Fall Through Diet And Lifestyle

According to Ayurveda, maintaining a balanced diet and leading a healthy lifestyle will help you balance your Pitta. The following are some suggestions for "cooling down" the fire inside of you:

- Eat less spicy and acrid meals because they may disturb your stomach.

- Consume refreshing foods like cereals, milk, and yoghurt.

- Have a balanced diet that includes animal products, carrots, whole grains, citrus fruits, almonds, green leafy vegetables, and even probiotics.

- Establish regular mealtimes and avoid skipping them because doing so can aggravate stomach problems.

- Fried and fermented foods have also been linked to an unbalanced Pitta.

- To maintain a healthy scalp, swap pore-clogging greasy meals for fresh fruits and vegetables. To prevent overheating, it is better to stay as far away from foods like pickles, vinegar, wine, and sour fruits as you can.

Here’s a list of foods that can help reduce hair fall and promote hair growth.

- Moong beans

- Amla

- Cucumber

- Buttermilk

- Almonds

- Walnuts

- Peanuts

- Sesame seeds

- Cumin seeds

- Ghee

- Coconut

- Triphala

- Methi seeds

- Pomegranate

- Fennel seeds

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)