Hair Loss: What Leads To Rapid Hair Fall, Prevention And How Men And Women Are Impacted Differently

Hair is directly linked to a person's self-esteem and hair loss can severely dent a person's confidence. And it's not just about aesthetics, hair plays an important role when it comes to our health. From protecting us from extreme temperatures to insulating our heads, hair plays many roles. Additionally, hair loss can also indicate some underlying health concerns. Sanath Dutta, Herbal Solutions Expert & Co-founder, Eliea Wellness, shares his insights on the rapid causes of hair loss, which gender is more prone to hair loss, tips to tackle and more.

Causes Of Rapid Hair Loss

Rapid hair loss, also known as alopecia, can be caused by various factors, says Sanath Dutta. He lists some of the reasons below:

• Genetics: One of the most common causes of hair loss is genetics. Male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia) and female pattern baldness are hereditary conditions that can lead to rapid hair loss.

• Hormonal changes: Hormonal imbalances, such as those experienced during adolescence, pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or thyroid disorders, can lead to temporary or permanent hair loss.

• Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions can cause rapid hair loss, including autoimmune diseases like alopecia areata, scalp infections like ringworm, and conditions like trichotillomania (hair-pulling disorder).

• Medications: Some medications, particularly those used in chemotherapy, as well as drugs used to treat depression, arthritis, heart problems, and high blood pressure, can cause hair loss as a side effect.

• Stress: Physical or emotional stress can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where a significant number of hairs suddenly enter the resting (telogen) phase of the hair growth cycle, resulting in rapid shedding.

• Nutritional deficiencies: Inadequate intake of certain nutrients like iron, zinc, vitamin D, and protein can contribute to hair loss.

• Haircare practices: Excessive use of harsh chemicals (e.g., hair dyes, relaxers), heat styling tools, or tight hairstyles (e.g., tight ponytails, braids) can damage the hair follicles and lead to hair loss.

• Age: As people age, their hair naturally becomes thinner and more prone to breakage. This is a normal part of the ageing process.

• Environmental factors: Exposure to pollutants, toxins, and environmental stressors can damage hair follicles and contribute to hair loss.

Men vs Women: Who’s More Likely To Be Impacted

Both men and women can be affected by rapid hair loss, but the patterns and underlying causes may differ between the sexes, says Dutta. "For men, the most common form of rapid hair loss is male pattern baldness (androgenetic alopecia), which typically starts with a receding hairline and thinning at the crown. This type of hair loss is primarily driven by genetics and hormonal factors, particularly the hormone dihydrotestosterone (DHT)," explains Dutta.

Women can also experience rapid hair loss, though it often manifests differently from male pattern baldness, Dutta shares. He adds, "Female pattern hair loss typically involves overall thinning of the hair, especially at the crown and part line, rather than distinct bald patches. Hormonal changes, such as those related to pregnancy, menopause, or thyroid disorders, as well as stress and nutritional deficiencies, can contribute to hair loss in women."

The severity and pattern of hair loss can vary widely among individuals, regardless of gender.

General Tips To Prevent Hair Loss

Preventing rapid hair loss and maintaining healthy hair often involves a combination of good hair care practices, lifestyle adjustments, and addressing any underlying health issues. Sanath Dutta shares some tips for preventing rapid hair loss and promoting hair health:

• Maintain a balanced diet: Eat a nutritious diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins essential for hair health. Include foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats.

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your scalp and hair hydrated.

• Avoid harsh treatments: Minimise the use of chemical treatments such as hair dyes, relaxers, and perms, as well as heat styling tools like flat irons and curling irons, which can damage the hair shaft and lead to breakage.

• Be gentle with your hair: Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle wet hair, and avoid pulling or tugging on your hair. Be gentle when towel-drying and avoid vigorous rubbing.

• Choose gentle hair care products: Use mild shampoos and conditioners formulated for your hair type. Avoid products containing harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, which can strip the hair of its natural oils.

• Protect your hair from the sun: Wear a hat or use hair products containing UV filters to protect your hair from sun damage.

• Manage stress: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies and activities you enjoy.

• Get regular exercise: Regular physical activity can help improve circulation, which promotes hair growth.

• Avoid tight hairstyles: Avoid hairstyles that pull on the hair, such as tight ponytails, braids, or buns, as they can cause traction alopecia (hair loss due to pulling on the hair follicles).

• Get enough sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to promote overall health, including healthy hair growth.

• Address underlying health issues: If you suspect an underlying medical condition is contributing to your hair loss, consult with a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

• Consider supplements: In some cases, dietary supplements such as biotin, vitamins D and E, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids may help promote hair growth but consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements.

"By incorporating these tips into your hair care routine and making healthy lifestyle choices, you can help prevent rapid hair loss and maintain strong, healthy hair," says Dutta.