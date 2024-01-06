Have A Throbbing Headache? Know Importance Of Sleep Hygiene In Managing Crippling Migraine

Migraine, a prevalent form of primary headache, is distinguished by pulsating pain on one side of the head, often accompanied by symptoms like nausea, sensitivity to light (photophobia), sensitivity to sound (phonophobia), and blurred vision, persisting for more than four hours. Understanding the intricate relationship between migraine and sleep is crucial for effectively managing and preventing the recurrence of these debilitating headaches.

According to Dr Poonam ChandrashekharAwatare, Consultant - Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, Varthur, "Migraine, manifests as a primary headache with distinct characteristics. The throbbing pain is typically felt on one side of the head and is associated with at least two of the following: nausea, sensitivity to light (photophobia), sensitivity to sound (phonophobia), and vision blurring."

Research has unveiled a significant connection between sleep patterns and episodes of migraines. Individuals with insufficient sleep are more prone to migraines, and disruptions in sleep quality can intensify the severity and frequency of these headaches. This connection has led to the term "sleep-mad migraines."

Essentially, inadequate or disrupted sleep can act as a trigger for migraines, emphasizing the necessity for individuals susceptible to migraines to prioritize healthy sleep habits.

Guidance for Migraine Sufferers: Significance of Sleep

For those grappling with migraines, adopting strategies to foster good, timely, and sufficient sleep is crucial. Establishing a consistent sleep routine, ensuring a comfortable sleep environment, and adhering to a regular sleep schedule can significantly contribute to preventing frequent migraine attacks.

Dr Poonam says, "Quality sleep functions as a preventive measure, acting as a buffer against the worsening of migraine severity. The importance of sleep hygiene cannot be overstated, playing a pivotal role in managing and mitigating the impact of migraines on daily life."

Sleep Quality and its Influence on Migraine Challenges

Beyond serving as a trigger for migraines, sleep quality is a crucial factor governing overall brain function. Poor-quality sleep can negatively impact cognitive functions such as concentration, focus, memory, and mood. These cognitive impairments, in turn, contribute to the worsening of migraine symptoms.

"Addressing sleep quality represents a holistic approach to managing migraines, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive lifestyle strategy. Incorporating practices that promote sound sleep, such as limiting screen time before bed, maintaining a comfortable sleep environment, and managing stress, can significantly contribute to controlling the frequency and severity of migraines,"concluded Dr Poonam.