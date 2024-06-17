Have Diabetes Or Hypertension? Ask Your Physician About Your 'Kidney Health' Now

In India, 16% of the population is affected by Chronic kidney disease (CKD). Your kidneys are tasked with several important jobs to keep your body functioning at its best. That’s why managing kidney health effectively is key to overall well-being. CKD is a condition in which one’s kidneys get progressively damaged, leading to loss of function.

One reason for India’s high number of CKD cases is the growing population of people living with diabetes and hypertension. As high as up to 40% of those with diabetes go on to develop kidney disease. More so, chronic kidney disease can progress and lead to end-stage renal disease.

Understanding the link between Diabetes and Kidney Disease

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease. High blood glucose levels may damage the kidney’s blood vessels, which impact their functioning. Over a prolonged period, it can cause kidney dysfunction. It’s important to detect kidney disease early when it can be managed well.

Dr. V. Mohan, Padma Shri Awardee, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre said, “While chronic kidney disease places a considerable burden on the population, it often goes undetected. It is a silent disease. People may lose up to 90% of their kidney function before they begin experiencing symptoms. This is why it’s important for people living with diabetes, hypertension, or with any other kidney disease risk factors to get screened proactively for the condition. It also helps in better long-term management, putting less stress on people impacted and healthcare resources.”

People are more likely to develop kidney issues if they have:

• Diabetes

• High blood pressure

• Cardiovascular / heart disease

• Family history of kidney disease

• Are overweight

• Are 60 years of age or older

• Smoke

Since most people don’t experience symptoms, it’s important to know and monitor your kidney health– especially if you believe you’re at higher risk of the condition.

The next step: Checking your kidney numbers

A small, simple step – testing – can make a big difference. Yet, in India, screening for CKD is limited.

Dr. Susanne Emmerich, Associate Director of Medical Affairs, Abbott Rapid Diagnostics GmbH commented, “Over half of the patients in the country only become aware of their condition when their kidney function is already worryingly low. Early screening for chronic kidney disease has several benefits. It can help you seek care early on and help prevent or delay the onset and progression of this disease. With point-of-care tests available, doctors now have access to easy-to-use, convenient diagnostic tools that give them results in just minutes.”

Asking your physician about your kidney numbers is important. These include two common tests that help doctors diagnose and monitor a person’s CKD: the urine albumin-creatinine ratio (uACR), which requires a urine sample, and the estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a blood test. uACR is an early marker to help detect abnormalities for cardiovascular risk and kidney damage. , These tests indicate whether one’s kidneys are working properly. Consulting your physician is the most crucial step – check with them if a screening every six or twelve months is needed, based on your medical history and any risk factors.

Timely diagnosis can help save people and their families from the emotional, social, and financial burden that may be associated with kidney disease diagnosed at a later stage. It can also help people living with diabetes better manage the condition and live better, healthier lives.



