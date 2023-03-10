Having Back Pain? Check 6 Best Yoga Exercises To Improve Back Health

Yoga is a great way to relieve back pain and improve overall back health. Yoga is a mind-body therapy that’s often recommended to treat not only back pain but the stress that accompanies it. These yoga poses can help relieve tension and tightness in your back muscles and can help with relaxation and flexibility. Yoga can further work as a stress-buster and can improve your overall health. However, if you’re dealing with back pain which you think may be because of the stressful lifestyle then we’ve got you covered!

Here Are 6 Yoga Asanas To Help Alleviate Back Pain:

Cat-Cow Pose:

Start on your hands and knees with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees directly under your hips. Inhale and arch your back, dropping your belly towards the floor and lifting your head and tailbone towards the ceiling (Cow Pose). Exhale and round your spine, pulling your belly button towards your spine and dropping your head and tailbone towards the floor (Cat Pose). Repeat 5-10 times.

Downward Facing Dog Pose:

Start on your hands and knees. Tuck your toes under and lift your hips up and back, straightening your arms and legs. Press your hands and feet into the floor, lengthening your spine, and stretching your hamstrings and back muscles. This yoga pose helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength.

Child's Pose:

From Downward Facing Dog, lower your knees to the floor and sit back on your heels. Fold forward, resting your forehead on the floor and stretching your arms out in front of you. Take slow, deep breaths, relaxing your back and shoulders.

Cobra Pose:

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders and your elbows close to your sides. Inhale and lift your chest off the floor, straightening your arms and arching your back. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your elbows close to your sides. This can help relieve stress and fatigue that can accompany back pain.

Triangle Pose:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Turn your left foot out to the side and your right foot in slightly. Reach your left arm up and over your head, bending your left side waist towards your left leg. Place your left hand on your shin or ankle, and reach your right arm up towards the ceiling. Look up towards your right hand and breathe deeply. Repeat on the other side.

Bridge Pose:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Press your feet into the floor and lift your tailbone up towards the ceiling, keeping your shoulders and feet on the floor. Hold for a few breaths, then release down.

Though these yoga poses may help alleviate back pain, it is advised to get a doctor’s advice. If you have any serious back problems, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before starting any new exercise routine.