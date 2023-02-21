Health Benefits of Almonds: 7 Reasons Almonds Should be a Must in Your Morning Routine

Benefits of eating almonds everyday: Almonds are the earliest cultivated trees, having been domesticated in Jordan between 3000 and 2000 BC. They are also high in proteins, fibre, and minerals. Almonds can control blood sugar and lower your risk of developing cholesterol. Almonds are considered good for your health, you should assess whether this is true for you.

Here are 7 reasosns you should add this nut to your daily diet.

1. Aids weight loss

Compared to other foods, almonds include more protein, fibre, and less carbohydrates, which helps you feel satiated for shorter periods of time. This also helps to reduce the daily calorie intake.

2. Happy heart

Almonds and other nuts are great for your heart when eaten together. Blood sugar levels are supposed to be balanced and controlled by almond eating. This is because almonds, which you should consume a handful of every day, contain magnesium.

3. Good for the eyes

Carrots are rumoured to be very good for your eyes, whilst almonds offer a high amount of vitamin E, which safeguards your eyes and prevents artificial alterations to your lens.

4. Improves skin health

Almonds contain a flavonoid that is also found in broccoli and green tea. This component nourishes your skin and offers anti-aging properties.

5. Good for your memory

If you combine almonds and milk, they become high in potassium. One of the main minerals that raises your body's electrolyte levels and gives you more energy is this one.

6. Help reduce cholesterol

A rise in vitamin E levels in the blood results in antioxidants that prevent cholesterol from building up inside your cells.

7. Rich in antioxidants

Almonds are a rich source of antioxidants that might help you combat stress. Stress damages molecules, and damaged molecules lead to inflammatory conditions, cancer, and ageing.