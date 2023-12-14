Healthy Digestion: Why Digestive Issues Can Get Worse During Winter? Tips To Keep Your Gut Health In Check

As winter unfolds its chilly embrace, our bodies undergo various changes, and so does our gut health. Festive indulgences and outdoor activities often lead to disruptions in the delicate balance of the gut microbiome, contributing to digestive issues. From acidity reflux to infectious diseases like the flu, the season poses challenges.

Combat winter digestive woes by incorporating probiotic-rich foods like curd and butter into your diet. Opt for hot, freshly prepared meals when eating outdoors, and resist the urge to indulge in outside food frequently. Prioritize your digestive well-being this winter for a healthier gut and a more resilient body.

In an interviw with Zee News English, Dr Amol Dahale Consultant Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, DPU Private Super Specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune talks about the intricate ecosystem of the gut microbiome, composed of bacteria, fungi, viruses, and archaea, plays a pivotal role in maintaining overall health.

Dr Anmol says, "Actinobacteria, proteobacteria, Bacteroides, and Firmicutes constitute the majority, contributing to the microbiome's diversity and functionality. Recent research reveals a strong link between the gut microbiome and numerous diseases, ranging from infective diarrhea to inflammatory bowel disease and even cognitive disorders like dementia. Recognizing factors that disrupt or support this delicate balance is crucial for practical daily living."

"Winter brings not only the joy of festivals but also an increased risk of infectious diseases such as rhinitis and influenza. The season encourages outdoor activities, travel, and indulgence in outside food—all of which can disturb the equilibrium of the gut microbiome. This disruption can exacerbate common digestive issues like acidity reflux, infectious diarrhea, and the flu, often aggravated by the use of antibiotics and painkillers", adds Dr Anmol.

Tips to Enhance Digestion During Winters

Probiotic-rich foods

The younger population, in particular, tends to be vulnerable due to their inclination to eat out frequently. To counteract these challenges, it becomes essential to consciously enhance our diet with probiotic-rich foods like curd, butter, and milk. Additionally, incorporating a variety of winter vegetables into your meals can provide a plethora of nutrients beneficial for gut health.

Mindful Eating

Controlling the urge to eat out regularly is pivotal, as outdoor food may not always align with the needs of your gut microbiome. Opting for hot, freshly prepared meals, especially when outdoors, can contribute to better digestion and nutrient absorption.

It's essential to realize that when we eat, we're not just nourishing ourselves but also our gut microbiome. Taking steps to support this symbiotic relationship will contribute to a healthier gut and, consequently, a healthier body. By embracing mindful eating habits and making informed choices during the winter season, we can safeguard our digestive well-being and fortify our overall health.