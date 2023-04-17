Heat Wave: 10 Tips To Prevent Yourself From Illness Due To Extreme Hot Weather This Summer

Summers are finally here! Though it brings our favourite cooling drinks and juicy fruits to hog on, it also brings extreme weather conditions which can affect one’s health badly. Heatwaves have become a natural phenomenon that can have significant impacts on health, especially for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Hence, it becomes essential to take extra precautions during summer to avoid heat exhaustion, which can lead to nausea, vomiting, and even fainting.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on April 16 said that there will be marginal heatwave conditions for the next two days in Delhi-NCR. The health impacts of heat waves can be significant and far-reaching. It is crucial to administer first-aid and keep yourself hydrated to get through the scorching heat. Here are 10 tips to prevent yourself from heat-related illness.

10 Tips To Prevent Yourself From Illness Due To Extreme Hot Weather This Summer

Stay Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is crucial during a heatwave as it helps to keep the body hydrated and cool. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day, and avoid sugary drinks, caffeine, and alcohol as these can dehydrate you.

Dress Appropriately

Choose lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothes that allow your skin to breathe. Natural fabrics such as cotton and linen are good options as they are breathable and will help you stay cool. Protect your head and face with a hat or an umbrella.

Use Sunscreen

Sunburn can make you feel hotter and dehydrated, so it's essential to use sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. Apply it generously and frequently, especially if you're spending time outdoors.

Stay Indoors

Try to stay indoors during the hottest part of the day (usually between 10 am and 4 pm). If you don't have air conditioning at home, try to spend time in air-conditioned public spaces like libraries, shopping centers, or community centers.

Use Air Conditioning

If possible, stay in an air-conditioned room or building. If you don't have air conditioning, use fans and keep windows and doors open to create a breeze.

Take Cold Showers Or Baths

Taking a cold shower or bath can help to lower your body temperature and make you feel more comfortable. You can also use a damp towel or washcloth on your forehead, neck, and wrists to help cool down.

Eat Light

It’s best to eat light to keep yourself active. Have cool meals such as salads, fruits, and vegetables. These foods are hydrating and won't weigh you down. Avoid heavy, hot, or spicy foods as they can harm your health in terms of digestion and can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable. Consuming spicy and heavy foods during summer can also result in pimples.

Stay Informed

Keep an eye on the weather forecast and any heat warnings in your area. If there's a heatwave warning, take extra precautions to stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses.

Keep Pets Cool

It becomes very tough for pets to keep up with the summers. Provide plenty of water and shade for your pets and avoid walking them during the hottest part of the day.

Know The Signs and Symptoms Of Heat-Related Illness

Familiarize yourself with the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as fatigue, nausea, dizziness, and confusion. If you or someone you know experiences these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)