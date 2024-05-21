Heat Wave In Delhi, Parts Of North India: Soaring Mercury Affecting Health - 7 Steps To Prevent Heat Stroke

The national capital, and parts of North India, are reeling under an intense heat wave. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the scorching heat will continue to plague Delhi and its surroundings for the next 7 days. The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the national capital's maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius - the highest in the country. The IMD has also issued a severe red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the coming days.

As several parts of the country grapple with blazing heat, doctors have issued warnings, asking people to take precautions against prolonged exposure to heat.

Impact Of Extreme Heat On Health

“Exposure to high temperature for a prolonged time can lead to heat stroke,” Dr Satish Koul, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon, told IANS. The doctor added that the high temperatures can also “turn fatal when a person develops neurological symptoms like altered mental status or altered behaviour”.

Dr Atul Gogia Senior Consultant and Head, Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was quoted by the agency as saying, "Exposure to excessively high temperatures during summer months is leading to various illnesses, including heat stroke, dehydration, drowsiness, food and water-borne illnesses and electrolyte imbalance." Dr Atul added that severe dehydration leading to renal shutdown can also be life-threatening. Health experts noted that rising temperatures can affect everyone but, people of extreme ages, such as the elderly or children, are more prone to heat illness.

A high body temperature may lead to nausea and vomiting, poor concentration and drowsiness, cramps, throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, palpitation, fast strong pulse, and loss of consciousness, Dr G.J. Singh from Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi, told IANS.

How To Prevent Heat Stroke

Experts have advised staying indoors during extreme heat waves, wearing light clothes, keeping proper hydration, eating balanced meals at home and staying away from outside heat. Heat stroke is one of the most dangerous by-products of a scorching summer. Heat stroke occurs when the body's core temperature rises to dangerous levels, leading to potentially life-threatening complications. Dr Vipul Gupta, Director of Neurointervention and Co-Chief of the Stroke Unit at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, shares some key steps people can take to prevent or reduce the risk of heat stroke.

1. Stay Hydrated: Whether you feel thirsty or not, drink plenty of water throughout the day and keep yourself hydrated. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as they can lead to dehydration.

2. Wear Right Attire: Go for lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. Choose light colours especially if you are stepping outside.

3. Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid or minimise outdoor activities. If you must, take precautions. Pace yourself and take frequent breaks to avoid overheating.

4. Use Sun Protection: Protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays by wearing sunscreen with a high SPF. Wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses when you are outside or carry an umbrella. Sunburn can impair your body's ability to cool itself, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses.

5. Take Cool Showers: Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.

6. Be Vigilant: Know the symptoms of heat stroke, which include high body temperature, rapid pulse, headache, nausea, dizziness, and confusion. If you or someone else exhibits these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

7. Avoid Hot Cars: Never leave children or pets unattended in parked vehicles, even for a short period. Temperatures inside a parked car can soar to dangerous levels within minutes, putting occupants at risk of heat stroke and death.