Heat Wave In India: 6 Common Health Problems To Look Out For This Summers

With the continuous rise in global warming and consistent change in climatic conditions, heat waves have become a natural phenomenon. Recently, a study conducted by researchers at the University of Hyderabad revealed that heat waves have become more common in summer while cold waves are less so common in winter in the country. Heatwaves can have significant impacts on health, especially for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. The effects of heat waves on health can range from minor symptoms, such as dehydration and heat exhaustion, to heatstroke.

Heatwaves can also cause heat exhaustion, which can lead to nausea, vomiting, and even fainting. This occurs when the body becomes overwhelmed by the heat, and the normal mechanisms for regulating temperature are no longer effective. The health impacts of heat waves can be significant and far-reaching.

It is important to take steps to stay cool and hydrated during heat waves. This can include staying indoors in air-conditioned spaces, drinking plenty of water, and avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

Heat waves can cause a number of health problems, particularly in people who are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses. Let’s have a look at some of the common health problems caused by heat waves.

6 Common Health Problems Caused Due To Heatwave:

Dehydration

When the body loses too much water and electrolytes through sweating, it can lead to dehydration. Symptoms of dehydration include thirst, dry mouth, weakness, dizziness, and dark urine.

Heat Cramps

Heat cramps are painful muscle spasms that can occur during or after intense physical activity in hot weather. They are caused by the loss of electrolytes and fluids through sweating.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is a more severe form of dehydration and occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature properly and becomes overheated. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and fainting.

Heatstroke

Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the body's temperature rises above 104°F (40°C). Symptoms include confusion, seizures, rapid heartbeat, and unconsciousness. Heatstroke requires immediate medical attention.

Respiratory Problems

Hot and humid weather can worsen respiratory problems such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). High levels of air pollution during heat waves can also cause respiratory problems.

Skin Problems

Prolonged exposure to the sun and high temperatures can cause sunburn, heat rash, and other skin problems.

It's important to take precautions during heat waves, such as staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wearing loose-fitting clothing, and staying in air-conditioned environments if possible.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for the advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)