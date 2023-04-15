Stomach Infection: 7 Health Issues Caused Due To Constipation

Constipation is a common problem that can be caused by a variety of factors. Making lifestyle changes such as increasing fiber intake, drinking plenty of fluids, and exercising regularly can help prevent and treat constipation. Constipation can lead to discomfort, pain, and in some cases, more serious complications such as hemorrhoids or anal fissures. It is a common problem that affects millions of people worldwide and can be caused by a variety of factors such as a lack of fiber in the diet, dehydration, lack of exercise, certain medications, and certain medical conditions.

Constipation can cause a variety of health issues, ranging from mild discomfort to more serious complications. Here we have listed seven health issues that can be caused due to constipation.

7 Health Problems Caused Due To Constipation

Hemorrhoids

Straining during bowel movements due to constipation can lead to hemorrhoids, which are swollen veins in the anus or lower rectum. Hemorrhoids can be painful and cause itching, bleeding, and discomfort.

Anal Fissures

Constipation can also cause tears or cracks in the lining of the anus, known as anal fissures. Anal fissures can cause pain and bleeding during bowel movements and can make it uncomfortable to sit for long periods.

Rectal Prolapse

Chronic constipation can also lead to a condition called rectal prolapse, where a portion of the rectum protrudes through the anus. Rectal prolapse can cause discomfort, bleeding, and difficulty passing stools.

Fecal Impaction

When stool becomes impacted in the colon due to chronic constipation, it can lead to a condition called fecal impaction. This can cause abdominal pain, bloating, and difficulty passing stools.

Diverticulitis

Constipation can increase the risk of developing diverticulitis, a condition in which small pouches in the colon become inflamed or infected. If these pouches become inflamed or infected, it can lead to a condition called diverticulitis, which can cause abdominal pain, fever, and nausea.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Constipation can put pressure on the bladder, which can cause incomplete emptying of the bladder and increase the risk of urinary tract infections.

Abdominal Discomfort

Constipation can cause bloating, cramping, and discomfort in the abdomen, making it difficult to eat or perform daily activities.

While these health issues can be unpleasant, they can often be prevented by maintaining regular bowel movements through diet, exercise, and other lifestyle changes. If constipation persists or is accompanied by other symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention to determine the underlying cause and appropriate treatment.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)