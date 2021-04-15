हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here's what to do when you feel feverish or get swelling after taking COVID-19 vaccine

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), experiencing pain, redness or swelling on the arm and tiredness, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache and nausea are some common side effects and nothing to be worried about.

Here&#039;s what to do when you feel feverish or get swelling after taking COVID-19 vaccine
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay

New Delhi: As India is trying to vaccinate more and more people against the novel Coronavirus infection, there is hesitancy amongst many to take the COVID jab.

This reservation is the result of stories of possible side-effects that a COVID-19 vaccine can cause.

However, such fears are misguided and experiencing mild symptoms after inoculation is normal.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), experiencing pain, redness or swelling on the arm and tiredness, fever, chills, muscle pain, headache and nausea are some common side effects and nothing to be worried about.
 

CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SIDE-EFFECTS?
 

These side effects are the signs that your vaccine is working. However, not everyone will experience them.

The CDC also shared helpful and easy tips that one can follow to ease the discomfort caused by the COVID vaccine.

If you experience swelling or pain in the arm then you can:

- Apply a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the area.
-Use or exercise your arm.

If you get a fever then you should

-Drink plenty of fluids
- Dress lightly and
-Consult your doctor for an over the counter medicine for it

COVID vaccine side effects should go away within a few days.

However, if the side effects do not go away within a few days and redness or tenderness where you got the shot gets worse after 24 hours, then consult a doctor as soon as possible.

