Advertisement
NewsHealth
DIABETES

High Blood Sugar: Managing Diabetes-Related Foot Issues, Expert Shares Facts

Managing diabetes-related foot issues is crucial, awareness and care can significantly improve quality of life. Read how.

 

|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:39 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

High Blood Sugar: Managing Diabetes-Related Foot Issues, Expert Shares Facts Pic courtesy: Pexels (representational purpose only)

Maintaining proper foot health is essential for people with diabetes, as it can significantly impact nerves and blood supply to the feet, leading to ulcers, said a top diabetologist on Tuesday.

Low blood supply to the foot can also result in limb amputations due to infections arising from diabetes.

“Ensuring foot health is essential, especially for those managing diabetes,” said Dr V Mohan, chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre, in a post on X.com.

“Nerve damage can be unpredictable. Consult your doctor if you feel any change in sensation (pain, tingling, burning, numbness, etc) in toes, feet, or legs,” he added.

Diabetic foot occurring due to peripheral artery disease and diabetic neuropathy (nerve damage) is among the most common complications of the blood sugar condition. Studies have shown that around 85 per cent of all diabetes-related foot or leg amputations begin with a foot ulcer.

Dr Mohan also shared some crucial tips for diabetic foot care like keeping blood glucose under control, washing feet every day, and drying them thoroughly.

He stressed the need to check toes “for any fungal infection”, and to consult a specialist for “corns, calluses or ingrown toenails”.
Importantly, the doctor said people must “not attempt to self-treat these conditions”.

About 15 per cent of people with diabetes face diabetic foot problems, with many grappling with potentially devastating complications. Around 40,000 lower limb amputations reportedly take place in India every year.
Dr Mohan advised diabetics to protect their feet from extremes in temperature and to avoid walking barefoot.

“Wear socks with your shoes, since leather, plastics, and manmade shoe materials can irritate skin and cause infections.”

He also recommended regular non-impact exercises on the feet like swimming, cycling, and yoga to boost blood circulation.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster