High cholesterol: 5 vegetables that can control bad cholesterol

New Delhi: Vegetables are a vital part to maintain health as they are rich in fiber and antioxidants. While there are many benefits of vegetables, this story will specifically talk about their benefits as far as the bad cholesterol is concerned. You probably do not know that the vegetables are particularly high in pectin, which is a cholesterol-lowering soluble fiber and is also found in apples and oranges.

For lowering your cholesterol through your diet, all you need to do is increase fiber and decrease the bad fats. Adding veggies to your diet can help you with the disease and thus, here is the list of vegetables that can help control your bad cholesterol.

Tomato

Tomato is a potassium all-star, with vitamins A and C to add to the benefits. As they contain the antioxidant lycopene, a compound linked to reducing LDL cholesterol levels in higher doses.

Eggplant and Okra

Eggplant has the ability to reduce oxidative stress and this stress is one of the main factors that results into high cholesterol by initiating chronic inflammation and plaque form. Okra, on the other hand, is a low-calorie veggie that is rich in heart-healthy soluble fiber. It is also a good source of polyphenols, which helps fighting inflammation naturally.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin is not really enjoyed by many of us but what if I tell you that this vegetable is a must-eat if you are suffering because of bad cholesterol. Low in calories but rich in fiber, pumpkin is an antioxidant-rich vegetable that can have to fight the increasing cholesterol.

Potato

A baked potato can offer more heart-healthy potassium than a banana. Thus, consuming a prefect amount of this all-important nutrient can help reducing bad cholesterol and also in lowering blood pressure. It reduces the risk of stroke and other cardiovascular diseases.

Green leafy vegetables

More leafy greens to your plate, more are the number of health benefits. One of them is the contribution in controlling bad cholesterol. These green leafy vegetables help in controlling bad cholesterol by promoting the body production of nitric oxide (NO).