Home remedies for acidity: 7 tips to get relief from heartburn

Home remedies for acidity: Acid reflux or acidity or heartburn can happen due to an underlying medical condition, or sometimes, the reason can be medication also. But, the primary reason that acid reflux is triggered is your diet and lifestyle choices. Here are some of the common triggers of heartburn:

Overeating or eating too fast

Lying down immediately after eating

Consuming foods like caffeine, alcohol, peppermint, citrus, chocolate and fatty or even spicy foods

Smoking

Stress and anxiety

7 home remedies for heartburn

Try these home remedies to get relief from acidity:

Sugar-free gum

Chew sugar-free gum in case of acidity as it increases saliva production which help reduce heartburn. It is because saliva stimulates swallowing to keep acid down and thus, neutralizes the stomach acid.

Avoid trigger foods

It is public knowledge that certain foods and drinks can trigger acid reflux. Thus, you should keep a log so that it becomes easy for you to identify the specific foods which are most likely to cause issues. Once you know what these food items are, avoid these foods and drinks.

Do not overeat

Keep a check on portion sizes at meals to prevent heartburns. Excess food in your stomach may put pressure on the valve leading stomach acid out of your esophagus which further results into acid reflux and heartburn. Eat smaller meals and take time to chew food.

Ripe Banana can help

The high potassium content present in banana makes it an alkaline food. Thus, it helps reducing the stomach acid which irritates your esophagus.

Make sure to choose a ripe banana as unripe ones are less alkaline and not effective.

Jaggery

Jaggery contains both potassium and magnesium which makes it essential for maintaining pH balance. It also increases the production of mucus in the stomach lining which further prevents an acid overload.

Ajwain

Consuming ajwain is all you need to do to get relief from acidity and gassiness. It is also good for digestion and is an anti-acidic agent as well.

Cloves

Sucking a piece of clove to deal with acidity can give fruitful results. It cures indigestion, nausea, gastric irritability etc.